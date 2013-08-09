Agenda 21 Radio – Paul Preston LIVE 09:00-12:00pm EST

by

Agenda 21 Radio is on the Air! Join Paul Preston and Chriss Street as they take on the issues surrounding the United Nations Agenda 21….The United Nations’ plan for YOU for the 21st Century. Most people don’t know that the United Nations in 1992 came up with a plan, a design that will control virtually every aspect of your life but they did and the “Plan” is in effect! Under the guise of “Environmentalism” the United Nations Agenda 21 is in reality a means to destroy capitalism and redistribute the wealth of the United States.

The motto ‘Think Globally and Act Locally” is the United Nations way of saying they are going to impose their plans found in United Nations Agenda 21 through an organization known as the International Council on Local Environmental Initiatives aka as ICLEI. ICLEI is the arm of the United Nations that works with local communities to impose United Nations law on you and is designed to strip you of you property and ultimately your freedom. Learn about ‘Sustainability’ and all the other words designed to confuse you into giving up your freedoms to the United Nations. United Nations Agenda 21 is the master plan that is being utilized right now by the political left to cause fuel prices to rise, businesses to leave the United States, remove you from your land, take your property, manipulate our economy, take away our Constitutional Rights and depopulate our planet.

Starting with Karl Marx and the Communist Manifesto Paul takes you through the journey of how socialist, communists and fascists in the United Nations are using environmentalism as their tool to redistribute America’s wealth and enslave our people for the ‘greater good’.

