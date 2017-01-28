Donald Trump’s First Week It is hard to believe that it has been just one week since Donald Trump became the 45th President of the United States. Even Trump’s opponents have to admit that the former real estate magnate and reality television star has gotten a lot accomplished in such a short time frame. Trump’s high level of productivity demonstrates that he wants to show the American people that his inauguration speech was more than just … [Read More...]

And a Muslim Leads Them: Hollywood’s “Useful Idiots” at War with God and America And a Muslim Leads Them: Hollywood’s “Useful Idiots” at War with God and America “Accuse the other side of which you are guilty of.” - Joseph Gobbles Nazi propaganda minister Over the last week, we have been hearing much of the DC Womens’ March. For example, the threats coming from the likes of Madonna, who spoke of “blowing up the White House,” while also shouting out vulgarities like “suck my d#@k!” (Yes you heard … [Read More...]

Mr. Trump Builds His Wall On Wednesday January 25, President Donald Trump signed two additional executive orders concerning immigration including directing the construction of a wall around the southern border, fulfilling his much touted campaign promise. The President also beefed up border security by authorizing the deployment of 5,000 additional border patrol agents and 10,000 additional customs enforcement officers, contingent upon the … [Read More...]

Nikki Haley Sworn in as U.N. Ambassador On Wednesday January 25, 2017 South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley was sworn in as U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations by Vice President Mike Pence. Haley who was viewed as a consensus candidate was confirmed by the Senate 96-4. "Our new ambassador is living proof of the promise of America," Pence said "The daughter of immigrants, she would rise to become the first female, Indian-American governor in our country's … [Read More...]

Trump Signs Executive Orders to Greenlight Keystone and Dakota Access Pipelines President Donald Trump had another busy day of signing executive orders including those which restarted the process for developing the Keystone XL and the Dakota Access oil pipelines. He also signed another executive order which called for accelerating the environmental reviews for infrastructure projects. President Trump's executive order for the Keystone XL pipeline invites TransCanada, the Calgary-based project … [Read More...]

Mike Pompeo Confirmed as CIA Director On Monday January 23, 2017 Mike Pompeo, a US congressman from Kansas's 4th district was confirmed as President Donald Trump's CIA Director. The Senate vote was 66-32 to in favor of confirmation. The only Republican to oppose Pompeo was former presidential primary candidate Senator Rand Paul of Kentucky. Due to poor weather conditions in the Northeast, Connecticut Senators Chris Murphy and Richard Blumenthal missed the … [Read More...]

President Trump’s Busy Monday President Donald Trump hit the ground running on his first Monday in office as America's 45th President. As he said in his inauguration speech, "The time for empty talk is over. Now arrives the hour of action." And he certainly has been active, signing six executive orders since Friday including three new ones this morning. Today's executive orders included withdrawing the US from the Transpacific Partnership, … [Read More...]

Glamour Returns to The White House There is no getting around it. The new first lady former super model Melania Trump can stop traffic. While they say that looks don't matter and that fashion is superficial, there is something special about a pretty first lady with a great sense of style who speaks multiple languages. After all, over fifty years ago the world fell in love with first lady Jacqueline Bouvier Kennedy for the same reason. And yes, Melania is … [Read More...]

Sean’s Spicy Press Briefing Newly minted White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer delivered an unofficial press briefing on January 21 which essentially threw the media for a loop. Spicer came into the press room and before delivering his rundown of President Donald Trump's activities of the day and upcoming agenda, he chastised the media for falsely reporting that the bust of Martin Luther King Jr. had been removed from The White House. He also … [Read More...]

Press On I press on toward the goal to win the prize for which God has called me heavenward in Christ Jesus. Philippians 3:14 How is it we are supposed to press on? What does it even mean to keep going through the toughest? The first, most helpful thing we can remember during the most trying times is God is not limited in His ability or desire to help us. Since He initiates love, we can breathe a sigh of relief and get … [Read More...]

Donald J. Trump Is Sworn in as the 45th President of the United States It is official. At a little over noon EST today January 20, 2017, Donald J. Trump was sworn in as the 45th president of the United States. The unlikely campaign of the ultimate outsider candidate, the plain talking real estate billionaire and reality television star has now achieved the ultimate outcome. The "Donald" is now the new occupant of The White House. After he was sworn in by Chief Justice John Roberts, President … [Read More...]

Inauguration Day Is Here! In less than four hours, Donald J. Trump will become the 45th president of the United States. At approximately noon EST, the life of the billionaire real estate magnate will be changed forever when he becomes the leader of the free world. Trump's campaign slogans "Make America Great Again" and "The Forgotten Man and the Forgotten Woman will be forgotten no more" will soon be put to the test. "It's morning in America" … [Read More...]

It’s Inauguration Eve! In less than 24 hours, the United States will inaugurate its 45th president, Donald J. Trump. Trump will be the first US president without either government or military experience. Starting from the announcement of his candidacy for the Republican presidential primary nomination back in June 2015, Trump has been surrounded by both excitement and controversy. The real estate magnate and reality television … [Read More...]

Warning Rejected – Curse Now in Place! The Lord shall bring a nation against thee from far, from the end of the earth, as swift as the eagle flieth; a nation whose tongue thou shalt not understand; A nation of fierce countenance…” -Deuteronomy 28:49-50 In May of 2011, I had the opportunity to give the opening prayer to the House of Representatives at the state capital in Minnesota. That door was opened at the request of a local representative named Ernie … [Read More...]

The American Politician: Yes, We Are Corrupt! “You can’t get rich in politics unless you are a crook.” -President Harry S. Truman The first president of the United States, George Washington, warned long ago concerning those who represent the American people that “few men have the virtue to withstand the highest bidder.” As we take a look at what is happening in the arena of politics today, we can see that his warnings have been largely ignored by the … [Read More...]

Senate Grills Trump’s Picks for AG and Secretary of State The Senate confirmation hearings for President-elect Donald Trump’s nominees for Attorney General, Alabama Senator Jeff Sessions and Secretary of State, Exxon Mobil CEO Rex Tillerson began the week of January 9. As expected, Sessions and Tillerson were respectfully subjected to a grilling from the Senate Judiciary Committee and the Senate Foreign Relations Committee. The confirmation hearings were also accompanied by … [Read More...]

The Liberal War against Jeff Sessions Democrats have been up in arms ever since President-elect Donald Trump announced that he had selected Jeff Sessions for Attorney General. Sessions, 70 years old, was the first U.S. Senator to endorse Donald Trump for President back in February. The liberals are accusing the Republican senator from the state of Alabama whose given name is Jefferson Beauregard Sessions of being a racist. On November 18, 2016, the day the … [Read More...]

Obama’s Legacy Is America’s Legacy Obama’s Legacy Is America’s Legacy Find out just what any people will quietly submit to and you have the exact measure of the injustice and wrong which will be imposed on them. -Fredrick Douglass Legacy: Anything handed down from the past, as from a predecessor. Over the last couple of weeks, we have been hearing much of Barack Obama and his legacy. In other words, we have been hearing … [Read More...]

