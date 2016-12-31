A Favorite New Year’s Eve Movie- When Harry Met Sally While there are many memorable Christmas movies, relatively speaking there are not a lot of well known New Year's Eve movies. There's of course the 2011 Gary Marshall film titled "New Year's Eve" which I am sure many people may watch this year perhaps in tribute to the director who passed away in 2016. "New Year's Eve" is one of Marshall's holiday vignette films which also include Valentine's Day (2010) and "Mother's Day … [Read More...]

Farewell to Tammy and Princess Leia They say that the worst experience for a parent is to witness the death of their child. On Tuesday December 27th, actress and writer Carrie Fisher died at age 60 following a cardiac arrest last week. Fisher was best known for the playing Princess Leia in the Star Wars films, a role she originated in 1977 when she was nineteen years old. In a shocking tragedy, Fisher's mother legendary MGM star Debbie Reynolds died on … [Read More...]

It’s a Wonderful Life Turns 70! It's a Wonderful Life turns 70. The Frank Capra film which was based on a short story “The Greatest Gift” by Philip Van Doren Stern premiered on December 20, 1946. The film plays homage to Stern when the angel Clarence, played by Henry Travers, is given the opportunity to earn his wings by saving Bedford Falls banker George Bailey, played by James Stewart,from taking his own life, which the heavenly voice describes as … [Read More...]

Trump Selects Kellyanne Conway as Presidential Counselor President-elect Donald Trump named Kellyanne Conway as Counselor to the President on December 22. Conway who served as Trump's third campaign manager holds the distinction of being the first female manager of a successful presidential campaign. The former pollster who holds a law degree has also been credited with helping Trump to nuance his communication style in a manner which enabled him to simultaneously appeal to a … [Read More...]

Baby It’s Cold Outside- Here Come the PC Police Every year, I write an article showcasing examples of what has become known in recent years as the annual war on Christmas. My pet peeve this year is the Frank Loesser classic Christmas song “Baby It Is Cold Outside”. The song which was written circa 1944 was used in the 1949 film "Neptune’s Daughter" starring Latino heartthrob Ricardo Montalban and former champion diver turned actress Esther Williams. The song even won … [Read More...]

Christmas: A Gift That Never Runs Out Christmas giving is a joyful, fulfilling thing to us – all we are able to imitate because Jesus first showed us how. It makes our day to see others blessed by opening and treasuring our gifts to them. God is the same way. Christmas is, something for each one of us, from God. He loves to see us receive His gift that costs us nothing to receive, but cost Him everything. And the most amazing thing about God’s … [Read More...]

Holiday Horror: Terrorism in Germany, Switzerland andTurkey On Monday December 19 six days before Christmas, three separate terrorist incidents took place in Berlin Germany, Zurich Switzerland and Ankara Turkey reminding us that we live in a world which is not safe. In Berlin, a man drove a truck into the Christmas market located near the Kaiser Wilhelm Memorial Church killing 12 and injuring 48 of which 18 were critically injured. The suspect who stole the vehicle is Anis … [Read More...]

Whatever the People Believe is The Truth! Not True! Whatever the People Believe is The Truth! Not True! “True glory takes root, and even spreads; all false pretences, like flowers, fall to the ground; nor can any counterfeit last long.” -Marcus Tullius Cicero Barack Hussein Obama once again exhibited his absolute disdain for the truth when his lies fail to advance his agenda. He calls out anyone that would dare question the rigged voting system as “ludicrous.” Yet, … [Read More...]

Trump Selects Montana Congressman Ryan Zinke for Interior Secretary President-elect Donald Trump selects Montana congressman Ryan Zinke for Interior Secretary. The announcement of the Zinke pick comes a week after media speculation that Trump was selecting Washington State congresswoman Cathy McMorris Rodgers for the role. The U.S. Department of the Interior is responsible for the management and conservation of the country's federal land and natural resources. The agencies within its … [Read More...]

Trump Taps Exxon Mobil CEO Rex Tillerson for Secretary of State Donald Trump taps Exxon Mobil CEO Rex Tillerson as Secretary of State following weeks of speculation as to who the president-elect will select for the top diplomatic job. Tillerson is an unusual choice for Secretary of State. He has spent his entire career at Exxon Mobil starting as a production engineer in 1975 and working his way up through the ranks to become CEO of the fifth largest company in the world. Tillerson … [Read More...]

Trump Sets the Tone for His Oval Office It has been just a month since Donald Trump was elected the 45th president of the United States. The former real estate magnate and reality television star has used this time period to select his key cabinet and other high level appointments and to establish the communication tone and framework for his presidency. First of all, Donald Trump will be a president who approaches decisions thoughtfully and efficiently … [Read More...]

When the Enemies of God Agree with One Another/ And One Calls Himself a Preacher! “Human passions unbridled by morality and religion…would break the strongest cords of our Constitution as a whale goes through a net.” – John Adams December 6, 2016 Headline: Confused Pastor Defends Trump and say’s Sodomite “Marriage” is the Law of the Land Once again, the American Church has its role upside down as they turn and capitulate (Psalm 78:9). It is for the Church to lead as they follow the … [Read More...]

America, Hillary (The Establishment) Means to Sink Your Ship! "Tyranny is defined as that which is legal for the government but illegal for the citizenry." –Thomas Jefferson I knew that it was coming. History teaches us what will happen when judgment is left off. Just this week, Americans witnessed the treasonous, repeat offender Hillary Clinton jumping on board with the Communists to stir up domestic insurrection by fabricating a victim mentality in the face of the voter … [Read More...]

Speaker of the House Paul Ryan is Alluring, Funding and Protecting Illegals Regardless of Innocent Americans “The short memories of the American voters is what keeps our politicians in office.” Remember the headline from December 17, 2015: Paul Ryan Hands Everything Obama Wants in $1 Trillion Omnibus Bill – Including Funding Refugee Plan and CISA (Proverbs 26:28)? It was reported that Paul Ryan’s first major legislative achievement was a total and complete sell-out of the American people, which masqueraded as an … [Read More...]

Who Are These Protesters? Let Them Tell You… This week, young protesters were surrounding police cars in an attempt to free rioters who were being arrested for breaking the law. I know the media backed (bought and paid for) rioting taking place is in many cases the voice of the unheard, yet that is not what we are dealing with in this country. We are dealing with those who are illegal, unruly and unworthy to even be a part of this country. Many of these little … [Read More...]

Trump Taps RNC Chair Reince Priebus for Chief of Staff President-elect Donald Trump has tapped Republican National Committee Chairperson Reince Priebus as his Chief of Staff. The selection of Priebus for the chief of staff post comes as no surprise as Priebus's name has been floating as being on the short list since Trump's Election Day victory. Political analysts took note of Trump's thoughtful praise of Priebus during his victory speech as an indicator that Priebus would … [Read More...]

Undocumented (Illegal) Citizens that Contribute to America? “When you elect a Chicago community organizer who was never qualified for the office that he has been entrusted to hold, who clearly hates America, who persecutes law abiding citizens and has done more for the illegal’s and the Islamic state then he has for Americans, it should be clear as to what America is dealing with.” On November 6, 2016, the criminal and foreign agent in the people’s White House … [Read More...]

Trump and Obama Meet for the First Time On Thursday November 10, President-elect Donald Trump and President Barack Obama shook hands for the very first time. The meeting between the current president and his unexpected successor which was originally scheduled for fifteen minutes lasted an hour and a half. While the cameras were present, Trump and Obama were both extremely gracious in their comments about each other. Trump described President Obama as a … [Read More...]

You’re Hired! Donald J. Trump Wins the Presidency The people have spoken. Donald J. Trump will become the 45th president of the United States after defeating Hillary Clinton in an historic election upset winning 279 electoral college votes to her 228. The stunning victory took place in the wee hours of the morning when an unexpected win in Pennsylvania put him over the top. Donald Trump's win has been described as an unprecedented moment in political history by … [Read More...]

I Voted Today. Did You? Political analysts have described the 2016 presidential race between Republican nominee Donald Trump and Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton as the most bitter and divisive campaign in recent history. It has also been one of the most interesting given the large than life status of the two candidates. However, now the debates, the rallies and the media mudslinging have come to a close. It is now time for us the American … [Read More...]

