The American Politician: Yes, We Are Corrupt! “You can’t get rich in politics unless you are a crook.” -President Harry S. Truman The first president of the United States, George Washington, warned long ago concerning those who represent the American people that “few men have the virtue to withstand the highest bidder.” As we take a look at what is happening in the arena of politics today, we can see that his warnings have been largely ignored by the … [Read More...]

Senate Grills Trump’s Picks for AG and Secretary of State The Senate confirmation hearings for President-elect Donald Trump’s nominees for Attorney General, Alabama Senator Jeff Sessions and Secretary of State, Exxon Mobil CEO Rex Tillerson began the week of January 9. As expected, Sessions and Tillerson were respectfully subjected to a grilling from the Senate Judiciary Committee and the Senate Foreign Relations Committee. The confirmation hearings were also accompanied by … [Read More...]

The Liberal War against Jeff Sessions Democrats have been up in arms ever since President-elect Donald Trump announced that he had selected Jeff Sessions for Attorney General. Sessions, 70 years old, was the first U.S. Senator to endorse Donald Trump for President back in February. The liberals are accusing the Republican senator from the state of Alabama whose given name is Jefferson Beauregard Sessions of being a racist. On November 18, 2016, the day the … [Read More...]

Obama’s Legacy Is America’s Legacy Obama’s Legacy Is America’s Legacy Find out just what any people will quietly submit to and you have the exact measure of the injustice and wrong which will be imposed on them. -Fredrick Douglass Legacy: Anything handed down from the past, as from a predecessor. Over the last couple of weeks, we have been hearing much of Barack Obama and his legacy. In other words, we have been hearing … [Read More...]

115th Congress Opens The 115th Congress opened on Tuesday January 3, 2017. Republicans control the House with a majority of 241 to 194 and the Senate with a majority of 52 to 48. Opening day included some turmoil as members of the Republican Party endeavored to eliminate its independent Congressional Ethics Office despite opposition from House Speaker Paul Ryan. President-elect Donald Trump also tweeted his disapproval of scrapping the … [Read More...]

Chuck Schumer Targets 8 Trump Cabinet Picks for More Scrutiny Incoming Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-New York) announced on Sunday January 1 that he plans to apply greater scrutiny to the confirmation process for eight of President-elect Donald Trump’s cabinet nominees. “President-elect Trump is attempting to fill his rigged cabinet with nominees that would break key campaign promises and have made billions off the industries they'd be tasked with regulating.” Schumer … [Read More...]

A Favorite New Year’s Eve Movie- When Harry Met Sally While there are many memorable Christmas movies, relatively speaking there are not a lot of well known New Year's Eve movies. There's of course the 2011 Gary Marshall film titled "New Year's Eve" which I am sure many people may watch this year perhaps in tribute to the director who passed away in 2016. "New Year's Eve" is one of Marshall's holiday vignette films which also include Valentine's Day (2010) and "Mother's Day … [Read More...]

Islam in the Hands of Globalists: Either Submit or Else? "Terrorism is the best political weapon for nothing drives people harder than a fear of sudden death."-- Adolf Hitler Yesterday, The Clarion project brought us “Perhaps the Most Barbaric ISIS Execution Video Ever.” Is it not amazing how these videos are conveniently distributed, as well as done professionally with jib arms and duel cameras? Of course, it would not be complete without sound effects, which are all … [Read More...]

Farewell to Tammy and Princess Leia They say that the worst experience for a parent is to witness the death of their child. On Tuesday December 27th, actress and writer Carrie Fisher died at age 60 following a cardiac arrest last week. Fisher was best known for the playing Princess Leia in the Star Wars films, a role she originated in 1977 when she was nineteen years old. In a shocking tragedy, Fisher's mother legendary MGM star Debbie Reynolds died on … [Read More...]

It’s a Wonderful Life Turns 70! It's a Wonderful Life turns 70. The Frank Capra film which was based on a short story “The Greatest Gift” by Philip Van Doren Stern premiered on December 20, 1946. The film plays homage to Stern when the angel Clarence, played by Henry Travers, is given the opportunity to earn his wings by saving Bedford Falls banker George Bailey, played by James Stewart,from taking his own life, which the heavenly voice describes as … [Read More...]

The Exploitation of America’s Children! “Sex before eight, before it is too late!” -NAMBALA Slogan heard during Gay Pride Parades It amazes me to think that Americans will literally take all day and all night to prove a point when it comes to propping up their favorite politicians. Yet, when it comes time to deal with the politicians for advocating the very crimes that America’s children are dealing with, they just can’t find the time to actually love on … [Read More...]

Trump Selects Kellyanne Conway as Presidential Counselor President-elect Donald Trump named Kellyanne Conway as Counselor to the President on December 22. Conway who served as Trump's third campaign manager holds the distinction of being the first female manager of a successful presidential campaign. The former pollster who holds a law degree has also been credited with helping Trump to nuance his communication style in a manner which enabled him to simultaneously appeal to a … [Read More...]

Baby It’s Cold Outside- Here Come the PC Police Every year, I write an article showcasing examples of what has become known in recent years as the annual war on Christmas. My pet peeve this year is the Frank Loesser classic Christmas song “Baby It Is Cold Outside”. The song which was written circa 1944 was used in the 1949 film "Neptune’s Daughter" starring Latino heartthrob Ricardo Montalban and former champion diver turned actress Esther Williams. The song even won … [Read More...]

Christmas: A Gift That Never Runs Out Christmas giving is a joyful, fulfilling thing to us – all we are able to imitate because Jesus first showed us how. It makes our day to see others blessed by opening and treasuring our gifts to them. God is the same way. Christmas is, something for each one of us, from God. He loves to see us receive His gift that costs us nothing to receive, but cost Him everything. And the most amazing thing about God’s … [Read More...]

Holiday Horror: Terrorism in Germany, Switzerland andTurkey On Monday December 19 six days before Christmas, three separate terrorist incidents took place in Berlin Germany, Zurich Switzerland and Ankara Turkey reminding us that we live in a world which is not safe. In Berlin, a man drove a truck into the Christmas market located near the Kaiser Wilhelm Memorial Church killing 12 and injuring 48 of which 18 were critically injured. The suspect who stole the vehicle is Anis … [Read More...]

Whatever the People Believe is The Truth! Not True! Whatever the People Believe is The Truth! Not True! “True glory takes root, and even spreads; all false pretences, like flowers, fall to the ground; nor can any counterfeit last long.” -Marcus Tullius Cicero Barack Hussein Obama once again exhibited his absolute disdain for the truth when his lies fail to advance his agenda. He calls out anyone that would dare question the rigged voting system as “ludicrous.” Yet, … [Read More...]

Trump Selects Montana Congressman Ryan Zinke for Interior Secretary President-elect Donald Trump selects Montana congressman Ryan Zinke for Interior Secretary. The announcement of the Zinke pick comes a week after media speculation that Trump was selecting Washington State congresswoman Cathy McMorris Rodgers for the role. The U.S. Department of the Interior is responsible for the management and conservation of the country's federal land and natural resources. The agencies within its … [Read More...]

Trump Taps Exxon Mobil CEO Rex Tillerson for Secretary of State Donald Trump taps Exxon Mobil CEO Rex Tillerson as Secretary of State following weeks of speculation as to who the president-elect will select for the top diplomatic job. Tillerson is an unusual choice for Secretary of State. He has spent his entire career at Exxon Mobil starting as a production engineer in 1975 and working his way up through the ranks to become CEO of the fifth largest company in the world. Tillerson … [Read More...]

Trump Sets the Tone for His Oval Office It has been just a month since Donald Trump was elected the 45th president of the United States. The former real estate magnate and reality television star has used this time period to select his key cabinet and other high level appointments and to establish the communication tone and framework for his presidency. First of all, Donald Trump will be a president who approaches decisions thoughtfully and efficiently … [Read More...]

When the Enemies of God Agree with One Another/ And One Calls Himself a Preacher! “Human passions unbridled by morality and religion…would break the strongest cords of our Constitution as a whale goes through a net.” – John Adams December 6, 2016 Headline: Confused Pastor Defends Trump and say’s Sodomite “Marriage” is the Law of the Land Once again, the American Church has its role upside down as they turn and capitulate (Psalm 78:9). It is for the Church to lead as they follow the … [Read More...]

