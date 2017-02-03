Enter Discount Code "Red State" to receive an instant 50% discount off your entire order!
Trump Signs Executive Order to Undo Dodd-Frank
February 3, 2017 By Leonora Cravotta
In addition to firing warning tweets to Iran saying " Iran is playing with fire - they don't appreciate how "kind" President Obama was to them. Not me!", President Donald Trump has been busy signing executive actions and orders on a near daily basis. On Friday February 3, President Trump signed an executive order that commands his administration to review the 2010 Dodd-Frank Wall Street Reform and Consumer Protection Act … [Read More...]
Finish What President John F. Kennedy Intended: “Splintering the CIA Into a Thousand Pieces!”
February 3, 2017 By Bradlee Dean
“I will splinter the CIA into a thousand pieces and scatter it into the wind. –John F. Kennedy” Why was John F. Kennedy so adamant about abolishing the Central Intelligence Agency? History shows that shortly after he made this statement, he was assassinated on the streets of Dallas, Texas on November 22, 1963. Most Americans are also aware that after the assassination President Johnson reversed President … [Read More...]
The Aftermath Of The Violent Protests At UC Berkeley
February 3, 2017 By Jacob Airey
Wednesday night at the University of California Berkeley campus was quite a seen. The Left on the campus erupted into a riot to protest Breitbart editor and Alt-Right firebrand Milo Yiannopoulos upcoming speaking engagement. Milo was expected to give a speech about so-called “sanctuary campuses” or universities and colleges that refuse to cooperate with federal authorities when it comes to immigration laws. The rioters … [Read More...]
Rex Tillerson Confirmed as Secretary of State
February 2, 2017 By Leonora Cravotta
On Wednesday February 1, former Exxon Mobil CEO Rex Tillerson was sworn as the 69th Secretary of State. The Senate vote of 56-43 represents the highest level of opposition for a Secretary of State in recent history. The opposition against Tillerson breaks the record held by Henry Clay who in 1825 was confirmed 27-14 for the same position. In recent years, most Secretary of State nominees have sailed through the process. … [Read More...]
Donald Trump Nominates Neil Gorsuch for The Supreme Court
February 1, 2017 By Leonora Cravotta
Many political analysts believe that the appointment of the Supreme Court justice to replace Associate Justice Antonin Scalia who passed away on February 13, 2016 is one of the most important actions of President Donald Trump's administration. After all, since Scalia's passing, the Supreme Court has been operating with only eight justices for close to a year. The election of a Republican president more or else confirmed … [Read More...]
You’re Fired!-Trump Fires Acting Attorney General Sally Yates
January 31, 2017 By Leonora Cravotta
President Donald Trump fired Acting Attorney General Sally Yates on Monday January 30 after she refused to support the President's executive order placing a 90 day ban on the entry of individuals from seven predominantly Muslim countries. “At present, I am not convinced that the defense of the executive order is consistent with these responsibilities, nor am I convinced that the executive order is lawful,” Ms. Yates wrote … [Read More...]
Donald Trump Signs Executive Order Limiting Regulations
January 30, 2017 By Leonora Cravotta
On Monday January 30, President Donald Trump signed an executive order which reduces federal regulations by requiring federal agencies to eliminate two existing regulations for every new regulation implemented. Regulation categories concerning national security or the military will be exempt from the executive order. The executive order does not require that the repeal of the two existing regulations occur simultaneously … [Read More...]
Donald Trump’s First Week
January 28, 2017 By Leonora Cravotta
It is hard to believe that it has been just one week since Donald Trump became the 45th President of the United States. Even Trump’s opponents have to admit that the former real estate magnate and reality television star has gotten a lot accomplished in such a short time frame. Trump’s high level of productivity demonstrates that he wants to show the American people that his inauguration speech was more than just … [Read More...]
And a Muslim Leads Them: Hollywood’s “Useful Idiots” at War with God and America
January 27, 2017 By Bradlee Dean
And a Muslim Leads Them: Hollywood’s “Useful Idiots” at War with God and America “Accuse the other side of which you are guilty of.” - Joseph Gobbles Nazi propaganda minister Over the last week, we have been hearing much of the DC Womens’ March. For example, the threats coming from the likes of Madonna, who spoke of “blowing up the White House,” while also shouting out vulgarities like “suck my d#@k!” (Yes you heard … [Read More...]
Mr. Trump Builds His Wall
January 26, 2017 By Leonora Cravotta
On Wednesday January 25, President Donald Trump signed two additional executive orders concerning immigration including directing the construction of a wall around the southern border, fulfilling his much touted campaign promise. The President also beefed up border security by authorizing the deployment of 5,000 additional border patrol agents and 10,000 additional customs enforcement officers, contingent upon the … [Read More...]
Nikki Haley Sworn in as U.N. Ambassador
January 25, 2017 By Leonora Cravotta
On Wednesday January 25, 2017 South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley was sworn in as U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations by Vice President Mike Pence. Haley who was viewed as a consensus candidate was confirmed by the Senate 96-4. "Our new ambassador is living proof of the promise of America," Pence said "The daughter of immigrants, she would rise to become the first female, Indian-American governor in our country's … [Read More...]
Trump Signs Executive Orders to Greenlight Keystone and Dakota Access Pipelines
January 24, 2017 By Leonora Cravotta
President Donald Trump had another busy day of signing executive orders including those which restarted the process for developing the Keystone XL and the Dakota Access oil pipelines. He also signed another executive order which called for accelerating the environmental reviews for infrastructure projects. President Trump's executive order for the Keystone XL pipeline invites TransCanada, the Calgary-based project … [Read More...]
Mike Pompeo Confirmed as CIA Director
January 24, 2017 By Leonora Cravotta
On Monday January 23, 2017 Mike Pompeo, a US congressman from Kansas's 4th district was confirmed as President Donald Trump's CIA Director. The Senate vote was 66-32 to in favor of confirmation. The only Republican to oppose Pompeo was former presidential primary candidate Senator Rand Paul of Kentucky. Due to poor weather conditions in the Northeast, Connecticut Senators Chris Murphy and Richard Blumenthal missed the … [Read More...]
President Trump’s Busy Monday
January 23, 2017 By Leonora Cravotta
President Donald Trump hit the ground running on his first Monday in office as America's 45th President. As he said in his inauguration speech, "The time for empty talk is over. Now arrives the hour of action." And he certainly has been active, signing six executive orders since Friday including three new ones this morning. Today's executive orders included withdrawing the US from the Transpacific Partnership, … [Read More...]
Glamour Returns to The White House
January 22, 2017 By Leonora Cravotta
There is no getting around it. The new first lady former super model Melania Trump can stop traffic. While they say that looks don't matter and that fashion is superficial, there is something special about a pretty first lady with a great sense of style who speaks multiple languages. After all, over fifty years ago the world fell in love with first lady Jacqueline Bouvier Kennedy for the same reason. And yes, Melania is … [Read More...]
Sean’s Spicy Press Briefing
January 22, 2017 By Leonora Cravotta
Newly minted White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer delivered an unofficial press briefing on January 21 which essentially threw the media for a loop. Spicer came into the press room and before delivering his rundown of President Donald Trump's activities of the day and upcoming agenda, he chastised the media for falsely reporting that the bust of Martin Luther King Jr. had been removed from The White House. He also … [Read More...]
Press On
January 21, 2017 By Amanda Hughes
I press on toward the goal to win the prize for which God has called me heavenward in Christ Jesus. Philippians 3:14 How is it we are supposed to press on? What does it even mean to keep going through the toughest? The first, most helpful thing we can remember during the most trying times is God is not limited in His ability or desire to help us. Since He initiates love, we can breathe a sigh of relief and get … [Read More...]
Donald J. Trump Is Sworn in as the 45th President of the United States
January 20, 2017 By Leonora Cravotta
It is official. At a little over noon EST today January 20, 2017, Donald J. Trump was sworn in as the 45th president of the United States. The unlikely campaign of the ultimate outsider candidate, the plain talking real estate billionaire and reality television star has now achieved the ultimate outcome. The "Donald" is now the new occupant of The White House. After he was sworn in by Chief Justice John Roberts, President … [Read More...]
Inauguration Day Is Here!
January 20, 2017 By Leonora Cravotta
In less than four hours, Donald J. Trump will become the 45th president of the United States. At approximately noon EST, the life of the billionaire real estate magnate will be changed forever when he becomes the leader of the free world. Trump's campaign slogans "Make America Great Again" and "The Forgotten Man and the Forgotten Woman will be forgotten no more" will soon be put to the test. "It's morning in America" … [Read More...]
