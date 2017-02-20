by

Who is Craig Deare? People who don’t follow politics are probably googling these words. Deare was a senior adviser with the National Security Council’s Western Hemisphere division who according to sources including Politico, CNN and others, just became famous because President Donald Trump reportedly fired him for speaking against the Trump Administration’s Latin American policies at a Thursday speech at The Wilson Center in Washington. Deare also allegedly commented that The White House was in a state of dysfunction. Deare after being relieved of his duties was reinstated in his previous capacity with the National Defense University, an appointed position which he has held since 2001.

White House spokesperson Sarah Huckabee Sanders, the daughter of former Arkansas Governor and two time Republican presidential candidate Mike Huckabee, did not mince words when speaking of Deare. “If you don’t support the President’s agenda then you shouldn’t have a job in the White House”, she told reporters.

Why is President Trump’s dismissing someone who opposes his agenda news? Isn’t it common practice in the business world that individuals need to support the work of the organization which employs them? When playing team sports, shouldn’t all team members be playing every game like they are “in it to win it” as opposed to “throwing the game” to the opposing team? Liberals are harping on this story because they are trying to paint President Trump as a childish dictator who says “you are fired” to anyone who disagrees with him.

Or they call President Trump a hypocrite because he now employs individuals such as Press Secretary Sean Spicer, Counselor Kellyanne Conway, Chief of Staff Reince Priebus and newly appointed White House Communications Director Mike Dubke, who were previously very critical of candidate Trump. Here is the subtle nuance. These individuals were critical of candidate Trump because they were at the time representing or advocating for other candidates. However, once they become part of the Trump Administration, they inherently agreed to represent the president and his agenda.

Everyone in the president’s administration “serves at the pleasure of the president”. Deare should have known better. And so should the media. But then again, those who spin “the fake news” rarely take a holiday, even on President’s Day weekend.

Leonora Cravotta is the Program & Talent Director for Red State Talk Radio, the Co-Host for the Scott Adams Show, a political radio talk show, and a syndicated writer for conservative publications.

