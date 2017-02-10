While You Were Sleeping- Tom Price Confirmed as HHS Secretary

by

While you were sleeping the Senate confirmed Dr. Tom Price as the 23rd Secretary of Health and Human Services. The vote was 52-47 based on party lines without a single Democrat casting a vote for Price, an orthopedic surgeon who has served in the House of Representatives in Georgia’s Sixth District since 2005. Price is currently Chairman of the House Budget Committee and had previously served as Chairman of the Republican Study Committee and the Republican Policy Committee.

As HHS Secretary, Price will be charged with “repealing and replacing” Obamacare. And of course, that is exactly why the Democrats opposed his nomination. Price has also supported stripping planned parenthood of public funding and of revamping Medicare from government paid coverage into a program whereby seniors receive subsidies to purchase healthcare. Price’s stance on Medicare prompted Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer to describe Price’s confirmation as the Republicans’s “first assault in their war on seniors”. President Trump has stated that he will not make any changes to Medicare.

Price also came under fire during the confirmation process for his acquisition of discounted shares from an Australian biotech company with Democrats alleging that he benefited from inside information. They also accused Price of advancing legislation which would help a medical device manufacturer in which he had invested stock. Price claims that these allegations are baseless.

Leonora Cravotta is the Program & Talent Director for Red State Talk Radio, the Co-Host for the Scott Adams Show, a political radio talk show, and a syndicated writer for conservative publications.

Comments

comments