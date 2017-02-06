What a Game-Super Bowl 51 Makes History!

by

Over the weekend we learned that President Donald Trump’s executive order restricting the entrance of individuals from seven predominantly Muslim countries for 90 days landed in the 9th Circuit Court of Appeals San Francisco following a federal judge from Seattle James Robart filing an order blocking the aforementioned executive order. The case will now be decided by the Department of Justice with a ruling expected by the evening of February 6.

However during Super Bowl 51, partisan politics took a back seat. The New England Patriots had an amazing fourth quarter victory over the Atlanta Falcons ultimately winning 34-28, despite trailing the Falcons 28-3 in the third quarter. Super Bowl 51 was clearly one for ages as it involved so many firsts. First of all, it was the first Super Bowl ever to go into over time. It also represented the greatest comeback in Super Bowl history. 39-year old Patriots quarterback Tom Brady also made history by being the first quarterback to win five Super Bowls and by also winning his fourth MVP. Brady’s having had to sit out four games this season due to the “Deflategate” scandal made this victory even sweeter.

Patriotism was on full display. Many expected half time headliner Lady Gaga to make some type of political statement with her performance. It was refreshing to see that she did not go there. Instead she opened by singing “God Bless America”, flew through the air like Peter Pan before launching into a high voltage incredibly choreographed medley of some of her greatest hits. She even sent a shout out to her parents.

Advertisers for the Super Bowl paid about $5 million dollars for a thirty second spot. Most of them stayed away from political commentary. There was one notable exception. 84 Lumber, an American buildings material company, produced a commercial showing a Mexican mother and daughter entering the United States, a not so subtle reference to President Trump’s executive order to build a wall on the southern border. The original cut of the advertisement had a wall image which was vetoed by Fox Sports for being overly political. That being said, the advertisement encouraged viewers to visit the company’s website for the full commercial which by the way does include the wall image. Anheuser-Busch’s Budweiser spot depicted a fictional meeting between the company’s founders Adolphus Busch and Eberhard Anheuser. While this spot had a slight political undertone, the message appeared to be more of a tribute to America’s history than an attack on President Trump’s executive orders to curtail illegal immigration.

Speaking of President Trump, he predicted that the Patriots would win the Super Bowl by eight points. And while he was off by two points, one could argue that if the Patriots could have had a chance at a second field goal, his prediction would have been accurate.

Finally, one of the Super Bowl’s most poignant moments took place before the game even started. The moment in question came when former President George Herbert Walker Bush and former First Lady Barbara Bush who were both recently released from the hospital administered the coin toss.

Now that was a proud moment for Americans!

