You are here: Home / Talk Radio Hosts / Unleashed The Jeremy Hanson Show

Unleashed The Jeremy Hanson Show

March 3, 2017 by

Jeremy Hanson was born and raised in the Midwest.  He grew up living in multiple areas in diverse circumstances.  He has a blue collar heart and a white collar mind. He is the people’s think tank!  Passion about truth, leadership, family, business and politics  engaged him to be a voice for the people.  Jeremy Hanson grew up with the motto “do as you say and say as you do”!!  He believes safe spaces are for endangered animals and political correctness is another term for anti 1st amendment.   When asked about his patriotism Jeremy Hanson responded….  PATRIOTISM?   “I KNOW THE STRUGGLE”  !!!!!

FacebookTwitterGoogle+Share

Comments

comments

Filed Under: Talk Radio Hosts
')