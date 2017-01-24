by

President Donald Trump had another busy day of signing executive orders including those which restarted the process for developing the Keystone XL and the Dakota Access oil pipelines. He also signed another executive order which called for accelerating the environmental reviews for infrastructure projects.

President Trump’s executive order for the Keystone XL pipeline invites TransCanada, the Calgary-based project owner to resubmit its application. Trump also conveyed that both the Keystone and Dakota Access pipelines “deals” would be subject to renegotiation. President Obama had previously opposed the Keystone Pipeline because the process to extract the crude oil associated with the project would exacerbate climate change. President Trump also conveyed to reporters that he would be pushing for Keystone and other US pipeline projects to be constructed from US steel. However, the executive order did not stipulate “made in America” steel as a project requirement.

Leonora Cravotta is the Program & Talent Director for Red State Talk Radio, the Co-Host for the Scott Adams Show, a political radio talk show, and a syndicated writer for conservative publications

