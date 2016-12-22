Trump Selects Kellyanne Conway as Presidential Counselor

by

President-elect Donald Trump named Kellyanne Conway as Counselor to the President on December 22. Conway who served as Trump’s third campaign manager holds the distinction of being the first female manager of a successful presidential campaign. The former pollster who holds a law degree has also been credited with helping Trump to nuance his communication style in a manner which enabled him to simultaneously appeal to a broader audience while maintaining his unique persona.

The Trump campaign also announced the selection of Republican National Committee Communications Director Sean Spicer as White House Press Secretary. The Spicer selection presents a good synergy with Trump’s Chief of Staff, former Republican National Committee Chairman Reince Priebus. Other Communications Team members include Hope Hicks as Director of Strategic Communications, Jason Miller as Director of Communications and Dan Scavino as Director of Social Media.

Leonora Cravotta is the Program & Talent Director for Red State Talk Radio, the Co-Host for the Scott Adams Show, a political radio talk show, and a syndicated writer for conservative publications.

