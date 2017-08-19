You are here: Home / Announcements / The Watchmen w/ Pastor Vincent Xavier LIVE 4-6pm EST

The Watchmen w/ Pastor Vincent Xavier LIVE 4-6pm EST

August 18, 2017

Airing on Red State Talk Radio LIVE Weekdays 4-6pm EST.

PASTOR VINCENT XAVIER

Pastor Vincent and his wife, Patricia, are leaders of New Wine Ministry in Northwest Arkansas. Vincent has traveled globally sharing the inspired, prophetic word of God at conferences and over the airwaves for more than 20 years. If you are ever in Arkansas, please join us for one of our services or bible studies. Learn more by going to nwmglobal.org. You can connect with Vincent directly at (858) 864-8712 or at vxavier777@gmail.com

