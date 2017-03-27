The Media’s Obsession with Jared Kushner

by

The main stream media which never misses a moment to bash President Donald Trump has now turned some of their attention to his son-in-law Jared Kushner, the 36 year old husband of Trump’s daughter Ivanka.

There appears to be a growing concern that Jared is getting too much power in The White House. While his official title is Senior Adviser to the President, it was just announced that Kushner will lead The White House Office of American Innovation, a department which has been described as a “swat team” tasked with making the government nimbler and consequently more innovative in terms of ideation and execution. Trump has also relied on Kushner to assist in foreign relations matters including serving as the face of then candidate Trump to foreign leaders. Trump praised his son-in-law who practices Orthodox Judaism as capable of “creating peace in the Middle East”. Due to Kushner’s interactions with foreign leaders including some representatives from Russia, he has volunteered to testify during the House Intelligence Committee hearings investigating “Russian” interference in the 2016 election.

To a certain extent, the media’s concerns about a family member serving in The White House are understandable. However, since it is a Trump inlaw, the allegations of nepotism have gotten a little excessive. I wonder what the story would be if Hillary Clinton had become President and had offered a position to her son-in-law. Stories have been flying around all day about this latest new job for Jared. The headlines have run the gamut from everything from the Huffington Post, “The White House Announces Jared Kushner Is Now Responsible for Everything” to The Chicago Tribune with “Jared Kushner has a New Job He Likely Does Not Understand”. CNBC took a positive approach with an article titled “Jared Kushner is probably the right pick for Trump’s innovation team.” which discusses how Kushner’s background in real estate plus his foray into publishing might be good preparation for cultivating a culture of new ideas, enhanced technology and other advancements.

How this for an idea? Why don’t the media give Jared Kushner a chance to prove himself before they rush to judgement?

Leonora Cravotta is the Program & Talent Director for Red State Talk Radio, the Co-Host for the Scott Adams Show, a political radio talk show, and a syndicated writer for conservative publications.

