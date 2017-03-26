The Main Event/Ed Hoffman

by

Ed Hoffman is host of The Main Event, a conservative talk radio show that tackles national current events and politics with delivery that’s both enlightening and engaging. Ed provides intelligent, entertaining radio that makes the hard news of the week easy to understand. He has interviewed a variety of popular conservative media figures, including Ann Coulter, Dinesh D’Souza and Larry Elder.

Ed is also a real estate investor and mortgage lender licensed in California and Arizona; he enjoys engaging with listeners who are interested in his services, and frequently discusses real estate scenario information on the show.

Additionally, Ed is founder of the organization WCC Charities, a non-profit 503C in which 100% of funds raised go directly to military veterans’ causes. Through WCC Charities, Ed has met and befriended Gary Sinise, Johnny “Joey” Jones and other respected military advocates. He lives in Southern California with his wife Dawn and their dog Tank.

Follow Ed on Facebook and Twitter, and listen to archived episodes of The Main Event at www.EdHoffman.net.

