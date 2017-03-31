The Curious Case of Michael Flynn

by

There is something about former General Michael Flynn that seems forced. It is almost as if he is trying too hard to appear sincere, a communication style which has the end result of making him seem disingenuous. General Flynn, of course, obtained notoriety for his brief tenure as President Donald Trump’s National Security Adviser. Flynn was relieved of his duties on February 13, after the Administration learned that he was less than forthcoming about a telephone conversation which he had with Russian Ambassador Sergey Kislyak. Apparently, General Flynn had told the administration that he did not discuss government sanctions with the Russian ambassador. However, it was later revealed that the topic had come up in their telephone exchange, a revelation which created embarrassment for Vice President Mike Pence who had gone on the Sunday talk shows on February 12 defending Flynn.

Flynn is back in the news. Apparently he had offered to testify to the Senate and House Intelligence committees investigating the “Russian hacking” of the election, if he is granted immunity. The Senate Intelligence Committee wasted no time in responding to Flynn’s offer with a swift “no”. A representative for the Senate Intelligence Committee told Flynn’s lawyer Robert Kelner that Flynn’s offer was “wildly preliminary” and that immunity was “not on the table” at the moment. Kelner had released a statement on Thursday March 30. “No reasonable person, who has the benefit of advice from counsel, would submit to questioning in such a highly politicized, witch hunt environment without assurance against unfair prosecution.” Kelner had also reportedly requested immunity for Flynn from the Department of Justice in exchange for testimony.

Interestingly enough, Flynn’s offer to testify to Congress had received support from President Trump who tweeted earlier today. “Mike Flynn should ask for immunity in that this is a witch hunt (excuse for a big election loss), by media & Dems, or historic proportion!”

Flynn’s request for immunity was ridiculed by the media because in a 2016 appearance on “Meet the Press”, he criticized Hillary Clinton’s aides for seeking immunity for their testimony in the Clinton email scandal by saying “When you are given immunity that means you probably committed a crime.” Jason Chaffetz, the Chairman of the House Committee on Oversight and Government Reform had also criticized Flynn’s request for immunity. “Look, it’s very mysterious to me, though, why all of a sudden General Flynn is suddenly out there saying he wants immunity. I don’t think Congress should give him immunity.” Chaffetz told Fox News.

Has General Flynn boxed himself into a no win situation? Now that he has been denied “immunity”, will he ultimately refuse to testify? And will his refusal be perceived as his having something to hide?

Leonora Cravotta is the Program & Talent Director for Red State Talk Radio, the Co-Host for the Scott Adams Show, a political radio talk show, and a syndicated writer for conservative publications.

