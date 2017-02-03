The Aftermath Of The Violent Protests At UC Berkeley

by

Wednesday night at the University of California Berkeley campus was quite a seen. The Left on the campus erupted into a riot to protest Breitbart editor and Alt-Right firebrand Milo Yiannopoulos upcoming speaking engagement.

Milo was expected to give a speech about so-called “sanctuary campuses” or universities and colleges that refuse to cooperate with federal authorities when it comes to immigration laws. The rioters seemed to take issue with supporting the law and thus the escalation from peaceful protest to riot began.

The students screamed as they tossed trash and attacked barricades, but they soon took an even more violent tone. Smoke bombs were thrown, a massive bonfire was started, and many threw projectiles through windows. One student wearing a “make America great again” cap was assaulted with pepper spray. Some of the students began assaulting police with fireworks.

Milo was evacuated from the campus for his safety.

Berkeley’s spokesman, Dan Mogulof, said, “UC Berkeley condemns in the strongest possible terms the actions of individuals who invaded the campus, infiltrated a crowd of peaceful students, and used violent tactics to close down the event. We deeply regret that the violence unleashed by this group undermined the First Amendment rights of the speaker as well as those who came to lawfully assemble and protest his presence.”

As the violence escalated, only one arrests was made even as the rioters firebombed the campus venue where the speech was suppose to take place. UC Berkeley police labeled the incident a “violent demonstration.” Though they requested additional resources, none were given at the time of the riots. Berkeley Police Chief Margot Bennet told NBC News her officers showed tremendous restraint. They did considering the campus was burning down around them.

In a phone interview with Fox News’ Tucker Carlson, Milo said, “No one’s safety is at risk from different opinions. No one’s physical safety is endangered by political ideas from a speaker on campus, but universities have sort of allowed this stuff to happen, and even in some cases encouraged it.” He also said, “…heavily ironic and very, I think, self-defeating for the social justice left.”

The riots have clearly made quite a stir from those who are calling out the hypocrisy of Berkeley for canceling Milo’s event, while simultaneously supporting free speech. The irony is UC Berkeley was once a place that applauded free speech and even freedom of expression. Milo Yiannopoulos, who is openly gay, would normally be welcomed on campus, but because he had a different opinion than those who were protesting, he was rioted against and forced off campus.

Sterling Beard, editor-in-chief of Campus Reform’s website, wrote, “Enforcing the law, however, is now a position that elicits riots at UC Berkeley, the home of the Free Speech Movement, and mass protests at Ohio University.”

Milo Yiannopoulos had a supporter by someone he referred to as “daddy” during the 2016 election cycle. President Donald Trump, who was enthusiastically endorsed by Milo, took his favorite outlet Twitter to comment on the incident.

