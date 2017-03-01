Ryan Zinke Confirmed as Interior Secretary 68-31

by

Montana Congressman Ryan Zinke was confirmed earlier today as President Donald Trump’s Secretary of the Interior. The vote was 68-31 with Zinke receiving the backing of all voting Republicans and seventeen Democrats. Republican Sen. Johnny Isakson of Georgia did not vote.

Zinke, a former Navy Seal, is an interesting selection for Interior Secretary. While he is a life long hunter and fisherman who defends public access to federal lands, he parts company with environmentalists on issues including coal extraction and oil drilling. On the other hand, Zinke opposes federal land transfers and stepped down last summer from the GOP platform writing committee because the committee was proposing language which supported federal land transfers. Trump is also opposed to returning federal land to the states.

The next likely cabinet confirmation is that of retired neurosurgeon Dr. Ben Carson as Secretary of Housing and Urban Development.

Leonora Cravotta is the Program & Talent Director for Red State Talk Radio, the Co-Host for the Scott Adams Show, a political radio talk show, and a syndicated writer for conservative publications.

