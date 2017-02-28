Red StateTalk Radio at CPAC 2017

by



(Photo of Red State Talk Radio show hosts Rick Trader (Conservative Commandos), Leonora Cravotta (The Scott Adams Show) and Pastor Greg Young (The Chosen Generation) )

Red State Talk Radio Announcement (Philadelphia, PA), February 28, 2017

CPAC 2017 (February 22-25) – Red State Talk Radio traveled to the Conservative Political Action Conference last week, marking our second visit in our network’s history to the largest annual gathering of conservatives in America.

Red State Program & Talent Director Leonora Cravotta, who is also the co-host of The Scott Adams Show, was on site for all the ballroom headliner interviews including Kellyanne Conway, Betsy De Vos Reince Priebus and Steve Bannon. And of course, Leonora was front and center for President Donald Trump’s speech. Check out her article and original photo at http://redstatetalkradio.com/redstatewp/tpac-president-trump-returns-to-cpac/.

Red State Talk Radio show hosts Joe Messina ( The Real Side), Pastor Greg Young (The Chosen Generation) and Rick Trader (Conservative Commandos) were on CPAC’s Radio Row doing live radio interviews for the duration of the conference.

CPAC 2017 was a great opportunity for Red State Talk Radio to spend some time with our industry partners and show guests. A good time was had by all.

Let’s Make America Great Again!



(Leonora Cravotta with NFL Superbowl Champion Burgess Owens)

(Leonora Cravotta with Publicist, Eden Gordon)

