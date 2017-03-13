Radical Take Down of America: Has The Left Won?

by

The United States of America has been under attack – from within. Two things make this fact even worse: many people are oblivious, and the larger problem is others just don’t seem to care.

It is important we understand how we got to this point of corruption and crisis as a nation, determine who is responsible, and decide what we can do about it. You may know much of this information, but many of your friends do not; please share it.

In order to examine the spiritual, financial, and political condition of the United States of America, the epic prize globalists wish to conquer, it’s vital we acknowledge some brief history.

Pilgrims and patriots came to these shores to escape religious persecution, government intrusion, and to establish a God-fearing settlement that would flourish on faith and freedom. This great Republic was originally founded upon biblical teachings, Moral Law, and the Declaration of Independence. We know, however, this is not the same country it was one or two hundred years ago.

We now know – and many of these are interchangeable – atheists, communists, liberals, humanists, Marxists, progressives, and socialists have infiltrated our government and undermined the order and very foundation of our nation. They have infected our courts, the education system, our corporations, the entertainment industry, and unfortunately, many of our churches. (Read about the Emergent Church.)

Most of us would like to see this nation return to one in which people once again honor the Lord first, respect the Constitution, the Flag, and allow others to live their lives based on Judeo-Christian principles. But this may be wishful thinking because political correctness will no longer coexist with religious freedom.

For concerned Christians, there is a stark reality looking us square in the eyes: God’s Word (Bible prophecy) reveals some sobering truths about the future of our nation and this world. Things will become even darker, more chaotic, and people’s hearts will grow cold. The Bible tells us evil will appear to prevail in the days leading up to the Lord’s return, and nations will not only come against Israel, they will stand in defiance of God our Creator and King.

The question is how much time do we have in the United States of America? Obviously, no one can answer this specifically. Could we have a great spiritual revival and awakening in our nation? It is possible, but not probable. Have we become such stiff-necked, lukewarm, self-serving people we have already sealed our own fate? Perhaps.

The other day, our guest on Stand Up for the Truth, Julaine Appling said,

“Law is always downstream of culture.”

It is true our culture drives politics and legislation in America. Just look at the powerful LGBT lobby teaming up with Hollywood and the liberal media! But what happened to the influence of the church? Christianity used to drive culture, but today, more and more churches, leaders, and denominations have become silent or have conformed to the world.

Anti-Christian, anti-American agendas are being carried out across the country with little concern or resistance.

Two evil, influential political philosophies have shaped the direction of our nation over the past 50-plus years, and we see devastating effects on Americans who are (for the most part) unknowingly embracing them.

Saul Alinsky’s “Rules for Radicals”

The Cloward-Piven Strategy

These two progressive, Marxist philosophies and their implemented agendas have been used together to bring our nation to the precipice of economic and moral destruction. First, a quote from: Rules for Radicals: A Pragmatic Primer for Realistic Radicals

“In the beginning the organizer’s first job is to create the issues or problems.” Saul D. Alinsky,

The Obama administration sure took that principle to heart. And here’s the dedication of Alinksy’s book – to Satan.

“Lest we forget at least an over-the-shoulder acknowledgment to the very first radical: from all our legends, mythology, and history (and who is to know where mythology leaves off and history begins — or which is which), the first radical known to man who rebelled against the establishment and did it so effectively that he at least won his own kingdom — Lucifer.”

Chicago-born Saul David Alinsky (1909 – 1972) was an American community organizer who dropped out of graduate school at the University of Chicago to work as a criminologist. He was drawn to the world of gangsters and was a confidant of the Al Capone mob. Alinsky became a “student” of enforcer Frank Nitti, who took over the mob when Capone was sent to prison. An Alinski radical has one main goal – power.

His motto was, “The most effective means are whatever will achieve the desired results.” In 1971, the hard Left, progressive community organizer wrote a playbook of subversive tactics to empower an upcoming generation of change agents. A few notable adherents to the Alinsky method are: Bill Ayers, Bernardine Dohrn, Van Jones, Bill and Hillary Clinton, Jim Wallis, and former President Barack Obama.

Hillary Clinton wrote her 92-page senior thesis on Saul Alinsky’s theories in 1969. A great admirer of Alinsky and his ruthless activist tactics, Clinton personally interviewed him for her project. She concluded her thesis by stating:

“Alinsky is regarded by many as the proponent of a dangerous socio/political philosophy. As such, he has been feared — just as Eugene Debs [the five-time Socialist Party candidate for U.S. President] or Walt Whitman or Martin Luther King has been feared, because each embraced the most radical of political faiths — democracy.”

Expert organizer, President Obama, didn’t miss a beat when he left office andaccording to reports is scheming to sabotage Donald Trump’s presidency. His army of agitators numbering in the tens of thousands will take orders from Obama’s command post in his new Washington home less than two miles from the White House. Not content to move on like other ex-presidents, Obama is actively working to fight against Republicans.

Having raised over $40 million in the last few years of his presidency with the help of former Obama aides and campaign workers, his network of leftist nonprofits led by Organizing For Action (OFA) with 250 offices across the country, added staff, and fresh recruitment of liberal activists. Not only that, but Obama’s close confidante Valerie Jarrett has moved into his new DC home, the nerve center for their plan to mastermind the insurgency against the Trump administration.

Communists played a formative role in the creation of the progressive CIO – the Congress of Industrial Organizations – founded by labor leader, John L. Lewis. Saul Alinsky was drawn to Lewis and he wondered if the same hardheaded tactics used by unions could be applied to the relationship between citizens and public officials. This may have been the first sign that radicals and union thuggery would be forever connected.

The Alinsky Game Plan:

Exploit the weaknesses inherent in the system, made weaker by pitting opposing forces against one another.

Oppose independent, morally strong, educated people because those individuals, especially in groups, can’t be manipulated easily.

They attempt to end-run constitutional rights with social contract and dialectic consensus methods. Engage in large scale social engineering, attempting to unfreeze a society using chaos, and to then refreeze it in a new predefined shape.

The dividing lines they polarize people on are most often racial, economic, religious and political.

Cause social instability through subversive and divisive rhetoric. One method is to control the outcome of the education system by lowering the standards of education so that it creates a dependent class.

Use their political platforms to overload a society with social spending programs and class warfare to the point that hatred and division cause social panic.

Once they’ve created a problem, they propose themselves as the answer and use wealth transfers and the trumping of rights as the method to bring about “equality.”

THE RULES:

“Power is not only what you have, but what the enemy thinks you have.” Power is derived from 2 main sources – money and people. “Have-Nots” must build power from flesh and blood. “Never go outside the expertise of your people.” It results in confusion, fear and retreat. Feeling secure adds to the backbone of anyone. “Whenever possible, go outside the expertise of the enemy.” Look for ways to increase insecurity, anxiety and uncertainty. “Make the enemy live up to its own book of rules.” If the rule is that every letter gets a reply, send 30,000 letters. You can kill them with this because no one can possibly obey all of their own rules. “Ridicule is man’s most potent weapon.” There is no defense. It’s irrational. It’s infuriating. It also works as a key pressure point to force the enemy into concessions. “A good tactic is one your people enjoy.” They’ll keep doing it without urging and come back to do more. They’re doing their thing, and will even suggest better ones. “A tactic that drags on too long becomes a drag.” Don’t become old news. “Keep the pressure on. Never let up.” Keep trying new things to keep the opposition off balance. As the opposition masters one approach, hit them from the flank with something new. “The threat is usually more terrifying than the thing itself.” Imagination and ego can dream up many more consequences than any activist. “The major premise for tactics is the development of operations that will maintain a constant pressure upon the opposition.” It is this unceasing pressure that results in the reactions from the opposition that are essential for the success of the campaign. “If you push a negative hard enough, it will push through and become a positive.” Violence from the other side can win the public to your side because the public sympathizes with the underdog. “The price of a successful attack is a constructive alternative.” Never let the enemy score points because you’re caught without a solution to the problem. “Pick the target, freeze it, personalize it, and polarize it.” Cut off the support network and isolate the target from sympathy. Go after people and not institutions; people hurt faster than institutions.

The Cloward–Piven Strategy

The Cloward–Piven strategy is a political strategy outlined in 1966 by American sociologists and political activists Richard Cloward and Frances Fox Piven that called for overloading the U.S. public welfare system in order to precipitate a crisis that would lead to a replacement of the welfare system with a national system of “a guaranteed annual income and thus an end to poverty”.

Cloward and Piven were both professors at the Columbia University School of Social Work. The strategy was formulated in a May 1966 article in the liberal magazine, The Nation, titled, “The Weight of the Poor: A Strategy to End Poverty”.[1]

The two stated that many Americans who were eligible for welfare were not receiving benefits, and that a welfare enrollment drive would strain local budgets, precipitating a crisis at the state and local levels that would be a wake-up call for the federal government, particularly the Democratic Party.

According to Cloward and Piven, there would also be side consequences of this strategy including: easing the plight of the poor in the short-term (through their participation in the welfare system); shoring up support for the national Democratic Party-then splintered by pluralistic interests (through its cultivation of poor and minority constituencies by implementing a national “solution” to poverty); and relieving local governments of the financially and politically onerous burdens of public welfare (through a national “solution” to poverty).

THE EFFECTS:

An overpowering Federal government bureaucracy that has violated the U.S. Constitution’s principles of limited Federal government power and control.

$20 trillion in national debt. Not even counting Social Security and Pension obligations: Most estimates are the nation is almost $100 trillion in debt: A system waiting to collapse.

An American public that has become addicted to government handouts. More than half the population is on direct assistance from the government.

A laziness and narcissism with Americans where they look to government to provide instead of providing for themselves.

Massive Student Loan debt that will never be repaid because of a corrupt educational system that lured young people with lies and false illusions.

The only way to get out of this fiscal mess is a complete overhaul of the debt situation in the nation: BANKRUPTCY, which leads to a Marxist State.

THE ALINSKY DOCTRINE:

8 Steps to Topple a Nation and Create a Socialist State.

Alinsky’s Rules for Radicals and The Cloward-Piven Strategy have been woven together by Progressive Marxist-Humanists to create a crisis so bad that the only “solution” is what they have wanted: Communism. Let’s look at the eight points where the two doctrines intersect.

1) Healthcare — Control healthcare and you control the people.

Obamacare has become so entrenched and desired by people who have become addicted to government handouts it is here to stay in some fashion.

Eventually when progressives regain power it will morph to a full-blown single payer system where the government controls distribution and benefits.

Rationing will eventually occur—and the government will decide who lives and who dies when serious medical issues arise.

2) Poverty — Increase the Poverty level as high as possible, poor people are easier to control and will not fight back if you are providing everything for them to live.

We see this already with Obama’s programs to provide every family in America with cell phones and internet service.

The “poverty level” has been increased to a point that is ridiculous. Wealth redistribution through taxation has become the norm, even with Republicans.

As poorer and middle income Americans demand more and more from the government, they will get it because politicians really only care about being re-elected.

3) Debt — Increase the debt to an unsustainable level. That way you are able to increase taxes, and this will produce more poverty.

Our national debt is a ticking time bomb. There is no way it can ever be paid off or even brought under control.

The Constitution charges the Federal Government with keeping people safe (military and law enforcement). Look at where our current budget money is being spent:

In fiscal year 2016, the federal government spent $3.7 trillion, amounting to 21 percent of the nation’s gross domestic product (GDP). Of that $3.7 trillion, over $3.2 trillion was financed by federal revenues. The remaining amount ($438 billion) was financed by borrowing.

Social Security took up 24 percent of the budget, or $888 billion.

Four health insurance programs — Medicare, Medicaid, the Children’s Health Insurance Program (CHIP), and Obamacare/Affordable Care Act (ACA) marketplace subsidies — together accounted for 25 percent of the budget in 2016, or $938 billion.

Safety net programs: About 10 percent of the federal budget in 2015, or $362 billion, supported programs that provide aid (other than health insurance or Social Security benefits) to individuals and families facing hardship.

Interest on the national debt: 7% on the national debt held by the public, which reached $19 trillion by the end of fiscal year 2016.

What happens when you add these entitlement programs up? Two-thirds (66%) of government spending is entrenched in social programs and debt that will never go away unless our nation files bankruptcy and defaults on its promises to citizens on Social Security and Medicare.

It gets worse. The Social Security and Medicare Trust funds are bankrupt—all the money that was supposed to be put into them has been spent!

The Cloward-Piven Strategy has worked so well that our nation one day soon will have no choice but to overthrow the current system and impose Communism.

And if we are realistic we must admit there is not much, if anything, Donald Trump or any president can do about the eventual outcome. Our nation is headed to fiscal bankruptcy and the only “remedy” is a complete overthrow of everything which is exactly what Alinsky, Obama, Clinton, Cloward and Piven were hoping for!

4) Gun Control — Remove the ability to defend themselves from the Government. That way you are able to create a police state.

Every time there is an act of terrorism or a mass murder, it is guns that are vilified instead of evil people.

Right now every gun is registered in a federal database. It is only a matter of time until mass confiscation begins.

5) Welfare — Take control of every aspect of their lives (Food, Housing, and Income).

Every mortgage is now de facto “owned” by the Federal Government as an overreaction to the Mortgage banking Crisis of 2007.

50% of Americans are directly dependent on the Federal Government for their standard of living.

6) Education — Take control of what people read and listen to — take control of what children learn in school.

Starting in 1962, the government replaced the Classical Education Model—where children were taught how to think—with a system of indoctrination that teaches them what to think.

History in class rooms has been rewritten to fit the globalist agenda.

Evolution has replaced Biblical Creationism.

Sigmund Freud and Humanist Psychology, along with Karl Marx and Marxist-Globalism have replaced the wisdom and teachings of God in the Bible.

7) Religion — Remove the belief in the God from the Government and schools.

Thomas Jefferson, the first person to oversee public education in our nation, said the Bible should be taught in every class room.

In 1962, prayer was outlawed in schools with Bible reading ousted in ’63. Today a student or teacher who prays will probably face disciplinary action.

City Councils around the nation no longer open in prayer because of threats of lawsuits by the ACLU or Freedom From Religion Foundation.

U.S. government and its citizens have clearly expressed to God we want Him to have nothing to do with raising our children.

Christian Churches and non-profits are being intimidated and bullied into silence in the face of evil, rampant sin, and the hostile takeover of American culture.

And sadly, a growing number of churches are going along to get along.

8) Class Warfare — Divide the people into the wealthy and the poor. This will cause more discontent and it will be easier to take (Tax) the wealthy with the support of the poor.

Occupy Wall Street, led by Marxist-Globalists like George Soros, have cried out about how “the “1% is controlling the 99%”.

The “Race Card” has been successfully played by professional hustlers like Al Sharpton, Jesse Jackson, as well as Barack Obama, Bernie Sanders and Hillary Clinton.

Students have been lied to about the value of a College Education—and many are so far in debt from Student Loans for degrees they may never use that they will never see fiscal stability.

So they become Marxists demanding that everyone else share their hard earned money with them.

WHAT CAN WE, CHRISTIANS DO ABOUT IT?

One. Accept the reality of the situation and trust God for the outcome.

The Bible forewarns us about a globalist one-world government that hates God.

Understand it is not a matter of if, but rather when this system overwhelms us.

The Bible does not exclude America from the rule of Anti-Christ.

Two. Prepare ourselves, our family and our Church fellowships for the inevitable. Become students of the Bible again. Study and encourage one another. Understand the times! Start in Matthew Chapter 24 (click to read) where Jesus warns us about what the final days before His return would look like:

A rise of false teachers within the professing church. Word-Faith Prosperity preaching Dominionists on the right and left teaching man has the solutions. Emergent and Gnostic theologies discounting God’s Righteous and Just nature along with His hatred for unrepentant sin. Universalism where we are taught that God is only “love” and would never allow anyone to perish in hell. Pastors who preach the benefits of salvation without the responsibilities of sanctification.

Increased hatred and persecution of true believers and followers of Jesus.

A world in chaos with wars, poverty, disease and chaos.

The world anointing one of its own to try to solve these problems.

Three. We need to become Christians who are serious about prayer, sharing the gospel, and speaking the truth.

No more passive, selfish, silent Christianity.

We must look at every person asking how we would feel if that person were to end up in hell for eternity.

We need to encourage and challenge one another as true believers to not get caught up in the divisive debates, political hysteria or to fear what Jesus warned would happen in the end times.

Remember, though the world and things around us may be falling apart, the Bible teaches us they are actually falling into place. Many solid pastors and others in the committed remnant of true believers remind us we are living in the greatest times of biblical prophecy since Jesus walked the earth. Are we afraid of what lies ahead? If so, where is our faith in God? We must hold loosely the things of this world as we set our hearts and minds on things above.

As the Apostle Paul was preparing for his execution, in a letter to Timothy, he wrote:

I solemnly charge you in the presence of God and of Christ Jesus, who is to judge the living and the dead, and by His appearing and His kingdom: 2 preach the word; be ready in season and out of season; reprove, rebuke, exhort, with great patience and instruction. 3 For the time will come when they will not endure sound doctrine; but wanting to have their ears tickled, they will accumulate for themselves teachers in accordance to their own desires, 4 and will turn away their ears from the truth and will turn aside to myths. 5 But you, be sober in all things, endure hardship, do the work of an evangelist, fulfill your ministry. 6 For I am already being poured out as a drink offering, and the time of my departure has come. 7 I have fought the good fight, I have finished the course, I have kept the faith; 8 in the future there is laid up for me the crown of righteousness, which the Lord, the righteous Judge, will award to me on that day; and not only to me, but also to all who have loved His appearing. 2 Timothy 4:1-8 David Fiorazo is an author (Eradicate: Blotting Out God In America, The Cost of Our Silence), writer, content contributor, public speaker, and co-host of Stand Up For The Truth which airs on Red State Talk Radio. David loves God and country. He has been involved in the broadcasting and entertainment industries for over thirty years and in Christian ministry for over twenty five years. David loves the Word of God, and strives to defend and proclaim the truth of Jesus Christ without apology or compromise. For more information about David Fiorazo visit, http://davidfiorazo.com/

