Phyllis Schlafly’s Eagles

Phyllis Schlafly Eagles’ mission is to promote the legacy of Phyllis Schlafly, and educate and motivate grassroots conservatives to fight for these public policy issues. Phyllis Schlafly’s vision was to enable conservatives to participate in the process of politics and government so that America will continue to be a land of individual liberty, respect for family integrity, public and private virtue, and private enterprise.

Ed Martin is the President of the Eagle Forum Education & Legal Defense Fund.

Ed was nominated by Phyllis Schlafly on January 31, 2015 to succeed her as the President of both Eagle Forum organizations. Phyllis Schlafly, whom the Board elevated to Chairman of the Board and CEO, said, “Ed Martin is uniquely qualified and prepared to carry on the essential educational and political leadership of Eagle Forum that has made it the premier organization of grassroots volunteers in the conservative movement. He is fully committed to all the values and principles that Eagle Forum has always espoused.”

Ed is a lawyer who holds advanced degrees in medical ethics and philosophy and was awarded post-graduate fellowships in Italy and in Indonesia. Ed has served as Chairman of the Missouri Republican Party and as a member of the Republican National Committee. He was chief of staff for Missouri Governor Matt Blunt, where he helped Missouri to pass pro-life and school-choice legislation. Having run for office, Ed is well versed in political strategy and tactics, how candidates win and lose, and how legislation is passed and defeated.

In 2016, Ed coauthored with Phyllis Schlafly and Brett Decker the New York Times bestseller The Conservative Case for Trump. He is also a frequent consultant on various media outlets.

Ed and his wife Carol, a physician specializing in geriatric internal medicine, live in St. Louis with their two sons and two daughters.

Cherilyn Bacon Eagar is the producer-host of the Liberty Lineup Radio Show which airs daily from 10-Noon on locally- and independently-owned KTALK radio AM 630 and online at KTalkMedia.com where she loves working with her best friends in the cause of spreading the principles of the original U.S. Constitution and Liberty around the world.

In 2011 Cherilyn Eagar was named Wasatch Woman of the Year-Community Service Honoree, recognized as the first Republican woman to run for U.S. Senate in Utah, as well as for her life time of service to community and charitable causes.

She has dedicated her life to advocating conservative causes on the front lines at the local school board, state legislature, in Washington DC and at the U.N.

Cherilyn was born and raised in Hollywood, California, graduated from Hollywood High School, and became a founding member of the Brigham Young University Young Ambassadors – where she received a BA in Speech and Drama.

As a professional actress and singer, she has performed many leading and supporting roles in New York, on national tours and in regional theatre. She played “Julie” in the 1975 stage production of Saturday’s Warrior and has performed in several shows at the Salt Lake Hale Centre Theatre and most recently as the comedic villainess bigot “Velma” in the Ziegfeld Theatre’s production of the Broadway musical Hairspray.

While in New York City, she was the owner and managing director for Singers on Stage On Broadway Workshops. The industry trade paper – Back Stage – rated it as one of the top two Broadway musical theatre workshop programs in New York City, and it became Broadway’s Circle in the Square Theatre’s summer musical theatre program. She received top student ratings while on the faculty of the prestigious Orange County School of the Arts and BYU’s Music Dance Theatre Department. She maintains a private voice studio in Holladay where she teaches voice technique and song interpretation.

She is married to Randy Eagar, REALTOR of the Year, Salesman of the Year and Educator of the Year at Berkshire Hathaway. They reside in Holladay, Utah where he specializes in luxury homes. They are active in their church service and together have seven children and seventeen grandchildren. Her priority is spending time with those beautiful grandchildren because they are the future – and her “reason why.

