Nikki Haley Sworn in as U.N. Ambassador

by

On Wednesday January 25, 2017 South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley was sworn in as U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations by Vice President Mike Pence. Haley who was viewed as a consensus candidate was confirmed by the Senate 96-4. “Our new ambassador is living proof of the promise of America,” Pence said “The daughter of immigrants, she would rise to become the first female, Indian-American governor in our country’s history.”

Haley is an interesting pick in that she was openly very critical of President Donald Trump during the presidential campaign. During her confirmation hearing, Haley conveyed that she supports the President’s plans to move the U.S. Embassy in Israel from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem. Haley, however, parts company with Trump on Russia maintaining that the U.S. needs to take a very tough stance in diplomatic relations with Moscow.

Henry McMaster, who was the Lieutenant Governor of South Carolina under Haley and also previously served as South Carolina’s Attorney General, was sworn in on January 25 as South Carolina ‘s Governor to serve out the remaining two years of Haley’s term.

Leonora Cravotta is the Program & Talent Director for Red State Talk Radio, the Co-Host for the Scott Adams Show, a political radio talk show, and a syndicated writer for conservative publications.

Comments

comments