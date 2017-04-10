You are here: Home / Blog / Neil Gorsuch Sworn in by His Mentor Justice Kennedy

April 10, 2017

On Monday April 10, Justice Neil Gorsuch of Colorado’s 10th District Court was sworn in as the 113th Supreme Court Justice, restoring the court’s conservative-liberal balance. The swearing in of a Supreme Court justice involves the administration of two oaths. Chief Justice Roberts administered the Constitutional Oath in a private ceremony attended by Gorsuch’s family.  The Judicial Oath was delivered at a ceremony in The White House Rose Garden. The Rose Garden ceremony was especially poignant because Justice Anthony Kennedy delivered the oath.  Early in his career, Judge Gorsuch served as a clerk for Justice Kennedy. Justice Gorsuch is the first Supreme Court justice in history to serve alongside a justice for whom he previously clerked.

“I cannot tell you how honored I am today to have my mentor Justice Kennedy to administer the judicial oath, a very beautiful oath, as he did 11 years ago,” Gorsuch said. “This process has reminded me how outrageously blessed I am.”

Judge Gorsuch joins the Supreme Court after a vacancy of over a year  which occurred with the death of Justice Antonin Scalia in February 2016. “To the Scalia family, I won’t ever forget that the seat I inherit today is that of a very, very great man,” Gorsuch said. Justice Gorsuch who describes himself as a “textualist” shares the “originalist” view of the Constitution espoused by Justice Scalia.

Gorsuch’s 54-45 confirmation vote, which was made possible through Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell deploying the so called “nuclear option” which enabled confirmation through a simple majority instead of the previous threshold of 60 votes, follows months of a contentiousness between Republicans and Democrats who were upset that President Obama’s nominee Merrick Garland never received a hearing.

Despite the right-left divide surrounding the Gorsuch nomination, today’s ceremony in the Rose Garden was a proud moment for President Donald Trump. “I’ve always heard that the most important thing that a president of the United States does is appoint people — hopefully great people like this appointment — to the United States  Supreme,” Trump said. “And I got it done in the first 100 days.”

Justice Gorsuch officially begins hearing cases next week.

