MSM Ignores Bombshell Report – Unmasker in Obama Administration

by

On Friday March 31, Fox News Reporter Adam Housley released a special report confirming House Intelligence Committee Chairperson Devin Nunes’s assertion that a member of the Obama Administration’s intelligence community “unmasked” members of the Trump Administration in intelligence documentation in an effort to undermine President Trump and his top staff. Housley used Twitter to communicate his findings.

“Our sources: This surveillance that led to the unmasking of private names of American citizens started before Trump was the GOP nominee.” @AdamHousley

“Our sources: The person who did the unmasking is “very well known, very high up, very senior, in the intelligence world & is not in the FBI.” @AdamHousley

President Trump responded to Housley’s tweets with one of his own. “Wow, Fox News Just reporting big news. Source: ‘Official behind unmasking is high up. Known Intel official is responsible. Not associated with Russia. Trump team spied on before he was nominated.’ If this is true, does not get much bigger. Would be sad for U.S.”

One would think that this bombshell report implicating a member of Obama’s intelligence community from a well-respected, politically unbiased reporter like Adam Housley would generate some response from the main stream media. While Housley’s report was addressed by conservative media including PJ Media, Breitbart, Hot Air etc., CNN, MSNBC, CBS, NBC, and ABC did not devote one moment of coverage to it. They did not even acknowledge the report’s existence. Yet, they continue to aggressively peddle the fake news narrative that Russia hacked the 2016 election to benefit Donald Trump’s candidacy despite the fact that there has not been a shred of substantiated evidence to back up this claim. Of course, the explanation for the main stream media’s editorial calendar is that they are laser focused on delegitimizing President Trump. And since Congressman Nunes has uncovered some information that points a finger at the Obama Administration for spying on and undermining the Trump Administration, they want to discredit Nunes as well.

Isn’t the media supposed to report all the news so that the American people can be informed? By engaging in selective reporting, the mainstream media are just undermining their integrity and harming their brands. If they keep it up, they will continue to lose viewers and followers to alternative media including the Commander-in Chief’s Twitter account.

Leonora Cravotta is the Program & Talent Director for Red State Talk Radio, the Co-Host for the Scott Adams Show, a political radio talk show, and a syndicated writer for conservative publications.

Comments

comments