Mr. Trump Builds His Wall

On Wednesday January 25, President Donald Trump signed two additional executive orders concerning immigration including directing the construction of a wall around the southern border, fulfilling his much touted campaign promise. The President also beefed up border security by authorizing the deployment of 5,000 additional border patrol agents and 10,000 additional customs enforcement officers, contingent upon the congressional budget appropriation. The President also embedded into his executive order the federal defunding of sanctuary cities, reinforcing the existing federal laws on the books which oppose sanctuary cities.

Less than 24 hours after Trump signed the executive order regarding the wall, Mexican President Enrique Pena Nieto cancelled his planned January 31st meeting with President Trump. “This morning we informed the White House that I will not attend the work meeting planned for next Tuesday with the POTUS,” President Pena Nieto said on Twitter, referring to Trump.”Mexico reiterates its willingness to work with the United States to reach accords that favor both nations”, he added. President Pena Nieto’s cancellation came in response to President Trump’s January 25th tweet “If Mexico is unwilling to pay for the badly needed wall, then it would be better to cancel the upcoming meeting” . Trump delivered this tweet in the wake of Pena Nieto reiterating yesterday that his country is not going to pay for the wall.

So where does this situation leave President Trump? Well, there are many ways for Mexico to pay for the wall. Renegotiated trade deals, limits on remittances back to Mexico are a few that come to mind. Mr. Trump will build his wall. Remember we are only on Day Four. Give him time.

Leonora Cravotta is the Program & Talent Director for Red State Talk Radio, the Co-Host for the Scott Adams Show, a political radio talk show, and a syndicated writer for conservative publications.

