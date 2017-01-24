Mike Pompeo Confirmed as CIA Director

by

On Monday January 23, 2017 Mike Pompeo, a US congressman from Kansas’s 4th district was confirmed as President Donald Trump’s CIA Director. The Senate vote was 66-32 to in favor of confirmation. The only Republican to oppose Pompeo was former presidential primary candidate Senator Rand Paul of Kentucky. Due to poor weather conditions in the Northeast, Connecticut Senators Chris Murphy and Richard Blumenthal missed the vote. Pompeo was sworn in by Vice President Mike Pence.

Pompeo was criticized by Democrats for both his support of surveillance and some advanced interrogation techniques. Pompeo came under fire when he indicated that he might consider bringing back waterboarding. “If confirmed, I will consult with experts at the Agency and at other organizations in the US government on whether the Army Field Manual uniform application is an impediment to gathering vital intelligence to protect the country,” Pompeo stated. However during his Thursday confirmation hearing, Pompeo clarified that he would not advocate for the use of torture as an interrogation method.

Pompeo who graduated at the top of his class from West Point also holds a law degree from Harvard. Pompeo served on the House Intelligence Committee, the Energy and Commerce Committee and the House Select Benghazi Committee which investigated the events which took place at the compound in Benghazi Libya on September 11, 2012 which resulted in the death of four Americans including Ambassador Chris Stevens.

Leonora Cravotta is the Program & Talent Director for Red State Talk Radio, the Co-Host for the Scott Adams Show, a political radio talk show, and a syndicated writer for conservative publications.

