Mika Brzezinski- It is the Media’s Job to Control What people Think

According to MSNBC’s Mika Brzezinski, it is the media’s job to “control exactly what people think”. The co-host of Morning Joe made this shocking statement Wednesday February 22 in an exchange with the show’s host Joe Scarborough about President Donald Trump. In response to Scarborough commenting that as president Trump is “doing exactly what he said he was going to do” on the campaign trail, Brzezinski retorted, “Well, I think that the dangerous, you know, edges here are that he is trying to undermine the media and trying to make up his own facts. And it could be that while unemployment and the economy worsens, he could have undermined the messaging so much that he can actually control exactly what people think. And that, that is our job.”

Really? I thought the media was supposed to report the news and provide analysis so that we as citizens could formulate our own opinions. While the arrogance of the left stream media has been in evidence for a long time, the blatant bluntness of Brzezinski’s comments is startling. She is essentially saying that President Trump is “making up his own facts” to obscure the media’s message which is as we all know the “truth”. Okay, I think we all need another cup of Joe to process that thought bubble. Just in case, those of us watching or reading the transcript thought that Scarborough might reel back his co-host’s comment with a series of caveats, he jumped on her train. Scarborough commented that when President Trump called the media the ‘enemy of the people’, “he sounds like Mussolini or Lenin which obviously causes concern that phrase right there makes him sound more like a dictator in training.” What happened? Scarborough left out Hitler. But then again, actress Ashley Judd already reported that Trump is “Hitler”.

So President Trump calling out the media for one sided reporting or Press Secretary Sean Spicer giving grass roots conservative news outlets an opportunity to ask questions during the daily briefing represent efforts to suppress the “free press”? But MSNBC saying that the media is responsible for controlling the thoughts and beliefs of the American people is legitimate? We as American people are okay with giving up our autonomy of thought to “big brother”? Or is that premise only valid if our “thought leaders” are of the liberal progressive strain?

No wonder the terms “fake news” and “really fake news” were coined.

Leonora Cravotta is the Program & Talent Director for Red State Talk Radio, the Co-Host for the Scott Adams Show, a political radio talk show, and a syndicated writer for conservative publications.

