Martie Whittekin, The Healthy by Nature Show LIVE 9am Saturdays

Martie Whittekin, CCN, Host. Has hosted the show throughout its history. A nutrition counselor since 1982 and a Certified Clinical Nutritionist for most of that time, she has studied with some of the brightest minds in the natural health field. This background helps her to pick well-qualified guests and to ask questions designed to give listeners actionable information and well as translate into lay language. Martie is not into rocking and knitting. Her idea of what today’s senior citizen might be looking forward to are illustrated by the pictures of her on the Texas Longhorn, holding a giant python, on a zip line through the jungle in Costa Rica and enjoying indoor sky diving.

• Martie is the author of The Probiotic Cure, the best selling book Natural Alternatives to Nexium, Maalox, Tagamet and Prilosec, (2nd edition published in 2012) and ALOE VERA Modern Science Sheds Light on an Ancient Herbal Remedy (2010).

• She served as President of the National Nutritional Foods Association (which is now the Natural Products Association) during crucial phases of the effort to pass the Dietary Supplement Health and Education Act. She testified at many congressional hearings and had input into that landmark bill.

• As a founder and head of Texans for Health Freedom (formed to protect a citizen’s right to choose alternative medical treatments) Ms Whittekin helped obtain at least some protection for doctors using nutrition in their prac tices.

• She was awarded The National Nutritional Foods Association’s 2002 “Crusader Award” and earlier was honored as AWIN (Association of Women in Nutrition) “Woman of the Year in Natural Foods.”

• Martie served on the Board of Trustees of Bastyr University (a fully accredited medical school teaching natural medicine). • She has been married to Bill Whittekin for a very long time. They have 4 grown children and 2 grandchildren.

• Her other hobbies are art and decorating cakes. (Note: the basket, its contents and grass is all edible.) See more cakes.