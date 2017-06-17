Liberal Agenda? Raise Hell!

by

The political left in America has morphed into an anti-Democratic, anti-Trump hate group with the mission of terrorizing anyone who stands against them.

After eight years of former President Obama’s leadership we’ve seen an escalation of racial tension and divide, economic despair and crumbling inner cities, and a level of political intolerance not seen since the Nazis took over Germany.

AntiFa, Black Lives Matter, Liberal elites, Hollywood Liberals, and even our Main Stream Media (MSM) have coalesced into a hate filled and aggressive domestic terror group financed by wealthy Socialists, and left leaning corporations while at the same time bankrupt of anything having to do with policy.

Over the past few months we’ve seen Snoop Dog hold a gun to Trump’s head and pull the trigger, Kathy Griffin hold Trump’s bloody head in an ISIS pose, Madonna wishing to blow up the White House, SNL showcase Kelly-Anne Conway’s suicide jumping out of a building, and New York’s Central Park production of Shakespeare in the Park where liberals get together to witness the assassination of Donald Trump with knives at the hands of people of color and women.

Liberal politicians and Fake News MSM weaponize a Russian hacking story that has allowed the Obama Administration operatives to wiretap Trump’s campaign worse than Watergate, unmask names, and illegally leak information to the press, diminish Trump’s election victory over Hillary Clinton, use Neo-Cons like John McCain and Lindsey Graham to prevent Trump from relieving sanctions against Russia to improve leverage over North Korea, Iran and China, and try to prevent Trump from firing former FBI Director James Comey who originally initiated the fake news Russian narrative in the first place.

It’s Time To Fight Back!

Boycott Fake News!

Boycott Liberal Hollywood Productions!

Vote against bigger government & anarchy!

Stand up for Steve Scalise, and against hate.

‘The blood of Steve Scalise is on your hands!’ Protester runs on stage during Julius Caesar play which depicts Trump’s assassination.

Laura Loomer stormed stage at Friday’s show of Julius Caesar in Central Park

She yelled: ‘Stop the normalization of political violence against the right!’

Loomer was escorted off the stage by security as another man started shouting

‘The blood of Steve Scalise is on your hands!’ Jack Posobiec yelled in audience

Posobiec was referring to recent shooting of Republicans at a baseball practice

Scalise was one of five injured in the shooting by gunman James Hodgkinson

As of Friday, Scalise remained in critical condition, according to his doctors.

Protesters attempted to shut down the Friday night performance of Trump-assassination play, Julius Caesar, in New York’s Central Park as one man shouted from the audience that ‘the blood of Steve Scalise is on your hands’.

‘Right-wing’ journalist and activist, Laura Loomer, stormed the stage shouting that the controversial play was ‘unacceptable’.

‘Stop the normalization of political violence against the right! This is unacceptable. You cannot promote this type of violence against Donald Trump!’

‘This is violence against the right. This is violence against Donald Trump,’ Loomer yelled as many people in the audience started to boo her off the stage.

