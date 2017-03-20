Judge Neil Gorsuch Strikes the Right Tone on Day 1 of Hearing

by

Supreme Court nominee Judge Neil Gorsuch struck the right tone during his first day of confirmation hearings with the Senate Judiciary Committee. The man, who President Donald Trump selected to replace Justice Antonin Scalia who passed away in February 2016, demonstrated the perfect mix of humor, humility and hardiness during his opening statement to the Senate Judiciary Committee earlier today.

The 49 year old judge, who sits on the 10th Circuit Court of Appeals in Denver, began his remarks by thanking and embracing his wife Louise. He also made several jokes including an anecdote from his early days of marriage where he overheard his mother in law asking his wife “Are you sure he’s really a lawyer?”. The story was shared to not only depict his modest start as an attorney, but to also show those assembled that he was deeply humbled by the opportunity to serve on the Supreme Court and to fill the seat left vacant by Justice Scalia.

That being said, with his brief remarks, Gorsuch made a good case for his candidacy. “My law clerks tell me that 97% of the 2,700 cases I’ve decided were decided unanimously. And that I have been in the majority 99% of the time”, he commented.

Judge Gorsuch also made the statement that the role of a judge is not to legislate. “When I put on the robe, I am also reminded that under our Constitution, it is for this body, the people’s representatives, to make new laws. For the executive to ensure those laws are faithfully enforced. And for neutral and independent judges to apply the law in the people’s disputes. If judges were just secret legislators, declaring not what the law is but what they would like it to be, the very idea of a government by the people and for the people would be at risk.”

Tomorrow, Tuesday March 21, The Senate Judiciary Committee begins its formal questioning of Judge Gorsuch.

Leonora Cravotta is the Program & Talent Director for Red State Talk Radio, the Co-Host for the Scott Adams Show, a political radio talk show, and a syndicated writer for conservative publications

