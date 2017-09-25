The Joe Kerry Show LIVE 2-3pm EST

by

The Joe Kerry Show airs LIVE from 2-3pm EST on Red State Talk Radio broadcasting out of Salt Lake City, UT. In addition to airing live on Red State Talk Radio Mr. Kerry is syndicated in Memphis TN, and Phoenix AZ.

The show is a all about current events through the lens of common sense. In addition to radio, Joe is a New York Times and USA Today No. 1 best-selling author, having co-authored Common Sense: The Case Against an Out-of-Control Government with Glenn Beck. He spent nearly 10 years working with Beck as chief of staff and president of Beck’s nonprofit, Mercury One. Joe worked with CNN, Fox News and The Blaze. He currently is a partner with Littlecloud Media, a marketing company with an emphasis on getting social media right.

