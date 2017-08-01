by

Inside the White House, things are… great, actually

(Originally Posted at The Horn News)

Monday’s surprise firing of former White House Communications Director Anthony Scaramucci caught the mainstream media off guard — and the surprise announcement whipped up liberal critics of President Donald Trump into a frenzy.

Inside the White House, however, things are reportedly running as smooth as ever. Insiders say new Chief of Staff John Kelly has quickly taken control and morale is high.

Jason Miller, a senior communications adviser during the Trump presidential campaign, says the White House is moving on to tax legislation and focusing on the economy.

Miller pointed to “fantastic” economic numbers, citing Dow Jones industrial stocks approaching 22,000 and economic growth rate of 2.6 percent last quarter. He said “when the president is talking economy he’s in a winning spot.”

Trump himself tweeted —

FWIW: @Scaramucci was fired at 8am but the press found out when the WH shop released it in the afternoon. Apparently, he stopped the leaks. — Katrina Pierson (@KatrinaPierson) July 31, 2017

So where’s the chaos and disorder? It seems it only exists inside the newsrooms of media giants who were cut-off from insider leaks and were caught unaware of Trump’s next move.

Inside the White House, it seems, Scaramucci’s firing was expected. He was hired for one reason and one reason only, according to The Blaze.

“Drain the swamp.”

Trump’s daughter, Ivanka Trump, and her husband, Jared Kushner, encouraged the president to hire Scaramucci to clean house. Scaramucci quickly identified the source behind the leaks — allegedly former Chief of Staff Rince Preibus and his aides — and got rid of them.

Once that was accomplished, it was as simple as “Thank you for your service.

FWIW: @Scaramucci was fired at 8am but the press found out when the WH shop released it in the afternoon. Apparently, he stopped the leaks. — Katrina Pierson (@KatrinaPierson) July 31, 2017

According to White House Press Secretary Sarah Hucakbee Sanders, “Scaramucci felt it was best to give Chief of Staff John Kelly a clean slate and the ability to build his own team.”

So much for the chaos.

Comments

comments