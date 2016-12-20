Holiday Horror: Terrorism in Germany, Switzerland andTurkey

by

On Monday December 19 six days before Christmas, three separate terrorist incidents took place in Berlin Germany, Zurich Switzerland and Ankara Turkey reminding us that we live in a world which is not safe.

In Berlin, a man drove a truck into the Christmas market located near the Kaiser Wilhelm Memorial Church killing 12 and injuring 48 of which 18 were critically injured. The suspect who stole the vehicle is Anis Amri, 21, who was born in Tataouine, Tunisia. Amri who remains at large is described as “highly dangerous” and a member of a “large Islamic organization”. Amri had entered Germany via the Austrian border on December 31, 2015, applying for asylum. Several court appearances related to the asylum application were held, but the process was halted due to the applicant’s missing court appearances and some translation-related issues, according to Germany’s Minister of the Interior, Thomas de Maizière. German Chancellor Angela Merkel made the statement,” It would be very difficult for us to learn that a human being committed this deed who came to Germany to ask for refuge and asylum.” Unfortunately, the Chancellor’s words were prophetically accurate. Many now say that Merkel’s open border policy led to this horrible incident and that her plans to run for re-election will be negatively impacted. Berlin is also under fire for the Berlin Christmas market not having sufficient barriers to prevent the truck from entering.

On the same day, a Turkish police officer fatally shot Andrey Karlov, the Russian ambassador to Turkey at an art exhibit in the city of Ankara. The twenty-two year old officer who was off duty at the time shot the ambassador while shouting “God is great… Don’t forget Aleppo… don’t forget Syria.” The shooting which was captured on videotape also injured three individuals. Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Russian television that Ambassador Karlov had been killed in an effort to “sabotage” his country’s relationship with Turkey. In recent months, Turkey and Russia had been working together to assist the civilians who were trapped in the war torn Aleppo. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan who is reportedly cooperating with Putin in the investigation will now face an even more difficult diplomatic situation with Russia in the wake of the Russian ambassador’s assassination.

Zurich Switzerland was the site of Monday’s third prominent terrorist incident when a gunman shot into the Islamic Center of Zurich injuring three individuals. The dead body located at the mosque which was frequented by Somali migrants is believed to be that of the perpetrator.

President-elect Donald Trump responded to the trio of terrorist acts with a tweet: “Today there were terror attacks in Turkey, Switzerland and Germany — and it is only getting worse. The civilized world must change thinking!” he said. Ironically the aforementioned incidents took place on the same day that the Electoral College officially affirmed Trump as the 45th President of the United States with 304 Electoral College votes, a loss of only two votes from Election Day. Trump’s victory was solidified following several weeks where electors were subjected to death threats and other forms of intimidation to deter them from supporting Trump. The liberal media also played a role in weaving a false narrative that there was a possibility that the Election Day results would be overturned and the presidency handed over to Hillary Clinton.

The terrorist acts of December 19 do serve as a reminder that the “civilized world” needs to change its mindset. While it is important to be compassionate to others, we cannot let our emotions cause us to lose sight of those who intend to do us harm. Trump was elected in part because he built his platform around putting America first. He also does not let political correctness get in the way of his uttering the words “radical Islamic terrorism”.

We need to remember that our number one priority should always be the safety of our citizens. It is unfortunate that so many people think about safety only after terrorism or tragedy has already happened.

Leonora Cravotta is the Program & Talent Director for Red State Talk Radio, the Co-Host for the Scott Adams Show, a political radio talk show, and a syndicated writer for conservative publications.

Comments

comments