Go Into Mexico Illegally: You are Arrested, Deported or Jailed

How is it that Americans have tolerated a people that cry “Death to America” without, and “Let them in” by traitors within? (Corrupt politicians and “useful idiots known as news anchors, Hollywood degenerates, etc.”)

We see and hear much about what the 9th Circuit Court of Appeals unlawfully ruled upon concerning the President’s lawful ban on illegals coming into the United States. By doing so, the court has declared that the United States Constitution is unconstitutional. This is nothing short of anarchy among those who are to discover and apply law (Psalm 94:20).

As a reminder, the advocates of illegal immigration, to their own demise, are in hopes that you will forget about Kathryn Steinle, who was shot dead on San Francisco’s Pier 14 by an illegal in an unprovoked attack. Her murderer, Juan Francisco Lopez-Sanchez, who used a federal agent’s gun in the crime, was deported 5 times and was a 7 time felon across multiple states, including Texas, Oregon and Arizona. He had several aliases with several birth dates, was flagged to be held by ICE for immigration, and was recently released following a marijuana arrest and was subsequently protected by corrupt politicians in what Americans have been led to believe when it comes to the unlawful guise of illegal “sanctuary cities.”

The Laws:

*Immigration Laws (Leviticus 19:34-Romans 13:10)

Each year, the Border Patrol apprehends hundreds of thousands of aliens, who flagrantly violate our nation’s laws by unlawfully crossing U.S. borders. Such illegal entry is a misdemeanor and, if repeated after being deported, becomes punishable as a felony.

The illegal alien population is composed of those who illegally enter the country (referred to as “entry without inspection — EWI”) in violation of the immigration law. Others enter legally and then stay illegally (referred to as overstayers). The immigration authorities currently estimate that two-thirds to three-fifths of all illegal immigrants are EWIs and the remainder is overstayers. Both types of illegal immigrants are deportable under Immigration and Nationality Act Section 237 (a)(1)(B) which says: “Any alien who is present in the United States in violation of this Act or any other law of the United States is deportable.”

The laws in this country are simply going un-enforced.

Do you ever wonder what might happen if you were to go into Mexico illegally? According to Mexico’s 1999 Immigration Law:

(General Law on Population)

Mexico’s Constitution

(English translation)

• Mexico welcomes only foreigners who will be useful to Mexican society:

– Foreigners are admitted into Mexico “according to their possibilities of contributing to national progress.” (Article 32)

– Immigration officials must “ensure” that “immigrants will be useful elements for the country and that they have the necessary funds for their sustenance” and for their dependents. (Article 34)



– Foreigners may be barred from the country if their presence upsets “the equilibrium of the national demographics,” when foreigners are deemed detrimental to “economic or national interests,” when they do not behave like good citizens in their own country, when they have broken Mexican laws, and when “they are not found to be physically or mentally healthy.” (Article 37)

The Secretary of Governance may “suspend or prohibit the admission of foreigners when he determines it to be in the national interest.” (Article 38)Mexican authorities must keep track of every single person in the country:- Federal, local and municipal police must cooperate with federal immigration authorities upon request, i.e., to assist in the arrests of illegal immigrants. (Article 73)- A National Population Registry keeps track of “every single individual who comprises the population of the country,” and verifies each individual’s identity. (Articles 85 and 86) – A national Catalog of Foreigners tracks foreign tourists and immigrants (Article 87), and assigns each – – – – individual with a unique tracking number (Article 91). • Foreigners with fake papers, or who enter the country under false pretenses, may be imprisoned: – Foreigners with fake immigration papers may be fined or imprisoned. (Article 116) – Foreigners who sign government documents “with a signature that is false or different from that which he normally uses” are subject to fine and imprisonment. (Article 116) • Foreigners who fail to obey the rules will be fined, deported, and/or imprisoned as felons: – Foreigners who fail to obey a deportation order are to be punished. (Article 117)

– Foreigners who are deported from Mexico and attempt to re-enter the country without authorization can be – imprisoned for up to 10 years. (Article 118) – Foreigners who violate the terms of their visa may be sentenced to up to six years in prison (Articles 119, 120 and 121). Foreigners who misrepresent the terms of their visa while in Mexico — such as working without a permit — can also be imprisoned. • Under Mexican law, illegal immigration is a felony. The General Law on Population says, – “A penalty of up to two years in prison and a fine of three hundred to five thousand pesos will be imposed on the foreigner who enters the country illegally.” (Article 123) – Foreigners with legal immigration problems may be deported from Mexico instead of being imprisoned. (Article 125) – Foreigners who “attempt against national sovereignty or security” will be deported. (Article 126) • Mexicans who help illegal aliens enter the country are themselves considered criminals under the law: – A Mexican who marries a foreigner with the sole objective of helping the foreigner live in the country is subject to up to five years in prison. (Article 127)

And so it is…”

“Now therefore hearken, O Israel, unto the statutes and unto the judgments, which I teach you, for to do them, that ye may live, and go in and possess the land which the Lord God of your fathers giveth you” (Deuteronomy 4:1).

If not,

“And it shall come to pass, that as the Lord rejoiced over you to do you good, and to multiply you; so the Lord will rejoice over you to destroy you, and to bring you to nought; and ye shall be plucked from off the land whither thou goest to possess it” (Deuteronomy 28:63).

