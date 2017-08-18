You are here: Home / Announcements / Freedom’s Voice Radio – Larry Friis LIVE Weekdays 7am EST

Freedom’s Voice Radio – Larry Friis LIVE Weekdays 7am EST

August 18, 2017

Now airing LIVE Weekdays 7AM EST

Freedoms Voice Radio is a conservative political talk and entertainment program with call in participation and expert guests. Guests include local and national personalities along with authors, syndicated columnists, and politicians. The show is hosted by Larry Friis, an adjunct professor, doctoral candidate, and former banker who has also run for public office. Freedoms Voice Radio is heard on Red State Talk Radio weekdays from 6-8PM ET.

