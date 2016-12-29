Farewell to Tammy and Princess Lea

by

They say that the worst experience for a parent is to witness the death of their child. On Tuesday December 26th actress Carrie Fisher died at age 60 following a cardiac arrest last week. Fisher, an actress and writer was best known for the playing Princess Lea in the Star Wars films, a role she originated in 1977 when she was nineteen years old. In a shocking tragedy, Fisher’s mother legendary MGM former ingenue Debbie Reynolds died on December 27 of a stroke. Reynolds was 84. Reynolds was known for her many films including “Singing in the Rain” . She also originated the title role in the “Tammy” films.

Rest in peace Debbie Reynolds and Carrie Fisher. The mother and daughter are now together in heaven.

Leonora Cravotta is the Program & Talent Director for Red State Talk Radio, the Co-Host for the Scott Adams Show, a political radio talk show, and a syndicated writer for conservative publications.

