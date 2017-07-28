You are here: Home / Blog / DHS Secretary John Kelly Replaces Reince Priebus as WH Chief of Staff. Elaine Duke heads DHS!

July 28, 2017 by
DHS Secretary Gen. John Kelly replaces Reince Priebus as WH Chief of Staff as Elaine Duke heads DHS.

Reince Priebus delivered his resignation to President Trump on Thursday amid accusations from incoming WH Communications Director Anthony Scaramucci.

On Friday President Trump announced Secretary of Homeland Security Gen. John Kelly as the new White House Chief of Staff.  Elaine Duke will head the Department of Homeland Security.

