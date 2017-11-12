Democrat Sex Scandals Upset Effort to Dump Sen. Diane Feinstein

by

BY CHRISS STREET, NEWPORT BEACH, CA

BREITBART

Allegations that California State Senate Pro Tem leader Kevin de Leon tried to cover-up sexual harassment charges against his roommate may have upset the effort by liberals to dump 84-year-old U.S. Senator Dianne Feinstein.

Kevin de León (D-Los Angeles) announced on October 15 that he intended to make a Democrat primary challenge against the 25-year veteran U.S. Senator, because he claimed Feinstein had failed to aggressively resist President Trump and her policies are not progressive enough for the current make up Democratic Party.

De Leon’s website is titled ‘A progressive voice for California.’ He highlights his support for abortion, passing the “first law in the nation to require affirmative consent” before sex, and legislation “that requires public high schools teaching health education classes to include sexual assault prevention in their curricula.”

Breitbart News reported that de Leon picked up a huge endorsement in his effort to dump Feinstein on November 9, when Former Democratic National Committee Chair Donna Brazile told a San Francisco Commonwealth Club audience that it was time for “the Dianne Feinsteins” to retire and “just scoot over, make room” for younger liberals with grassroots support, like Kevin de Leon.

But Oakland attorney Micha Star Liberty told Capital Public Radio on November 10 that she represents one of three staffers that were allegedly fired for formally complaining to the State Senate Rules Committee, which De Leon chairs as Senate Pro Tem, about sexual harassment by his roommate State Sen. Tony Mendoza (D-Artesia).

According to Star Liberty, Mendoza invited a 23-year-old Sacramento State intern back to his place to review resumes for full-time jobs, including hers, on an early September night that Democrat legislators were partying at the Mix Downton nightclub.

The intern reported the incident and two Mendoza staffers, who personally took detailed allegations to the California Senate Rules Committee of Mendoza’s pattern of inappropriate sexual behavior and concerns that Mendoza’s district director, Ana Perez, was a felon convicted for lying to a grand jury to cover up campaign finance fraud on September 22.

Attorney Start Liberty stated that Rules Committee staff and Senate sergeants-at-arms met with three Mendoza staffers that presented significant details to back their claims regarding sexual harassment.

Instead of thanking the staff for following protocol and reporting Rules violations, the three staff were placed “effective immediately” on paid administrative leave and given a termination “operative date” of September 30. Attorney Star Liberty argues that the Rules Committee terminating staff when they allege sexual harassment, “smacks of retaliation.”

Star Liberty seems to directly contradict California Senate Secretary Daniel Alvarez statement given to the Sacramento Bee the prior day that Mendoza’s staffers were terminated and signed confidentiality agreements before filing the intern complaint and meeting with the Rules Committee.

Alvarez added: “These allegations are being rigorously reviewed and investigated consistent with our legal process, employment standards and privacy protections — and has been for months.”

De Leon and Mendoza may be the only the only Sacramento power players that get snared by the scourge of sexual harassment. Over 100 California women political leaders joining forces as We Said Enough to publish an op-ed in the LA Times on October 17 claiming that there was “systemic harassment in the workplace, and pledging not to tolerate perpetrators or their enablers.” The group asked women to sign up with a goal of “pledging not to tolerate perpetrators or their enablers.”

Comments

comments