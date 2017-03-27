by

America’s 1st News with Matt Ray is three hours of quality reporting — an independent daily news show designed for Americans that want the real story.

Matt Ray is a 16-year News Talk veteran whose background in journalism and communications has made him an award winning News Anchor, News Director, Talk Host, Producer, and Programmer. Previous stints include Talk Radio Network, Portland, San Francisco, and Philadelphia. Matt is a proud father, enjoys traveling and (suffering through) long seasons with the New York Knicks.

For more information about Matt Ray, visit https://mattraytalk.com/

