America, Hillary (The Establishment) Means to Sink Your Ship!

“Tyranny is defined as that which is legal for the government but illegal for the citizenry.” –Thomas Jefferson

I knew that it was coming. History teaches us what will happen when judgment is left off.

Just this week, Americans witnessed the treasonous, repeat offender Hillary Clinton jumping on board with the Communists to stir up domestic insurrection by fabricating a victim mentality in the face of the voter fraud that was perpetrated on their behalf, which completely backfired. What is it that Americans witnessed? They witnessed a criminal who was given the opportunity to violate the law once again and sink your ship.

CNN (Communist Network News) reported:

Hillary Clinton’s campaign said Saturday it will take part in efforts to push for recounts in several key states, joining with Green Party candidate Jill Stein (Four years ago Stein was arrested for disorderly conduct and handcuffed to a chair at the Hofstra University debate), who has raised millions of dollars to have votes counted again in Wisconsin.

But, in a post on Medium, Marc Elias, the campaign’s counsel, said the campaign’s own investigation has not uncovered any evidence of hacking of voting systems.

In the campaign’s most detailed comments to date on the recount, Elias wrote that while the campaign was not going to contest the results itself, it has decided now to take part in the effort to “ensure that it is fair to all sides.”

On Monday, Michigan’s secretary of state office announced that President-elect Donald Trump won Michigan’s 16 electoral votes.

That brought the final electoral tally for Trump 306, while former Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton has 232 electoral votes.

Clinton continues to lead Trump for the country’s popular vote by about 2 million votes, and the lead is likely to grow as votes continue to be counted.

But Trump on Saturday dismissed the recount and said, “The election is over.”

It’s a scam. Trump called the recount “ridiculous.”

Then again, how couldn’t she be encouraged to take another shot at the American people? The people allowed President-elect Donald Trump, who on the campaign trail promised a “special prosecutor” to go after the Clintons for their crimes, but after he was pronounced the winner, the very first thing he stated was, “Hillary has worked very hard and very long over a long period of time, and we owe her a major debt of gratitude for her service to our country.”

What happened to “I am going to instruct my attorney general to get a special prosecutor to look into your situation because there has never been so many lies, so much deception”? Now, he doesn’t want “to hurt the Clintons, they are good people.”

What good is a special prosecutor, America, when you have the likes of American appeasers Trey Gowdy, Daryl Issa and Jason Chaffetz doing absolutely nothing when it comes to justice, but talk?

Wasn’t this the guy that was going to “bring back the rule of law? (Exodus 20; Romans 3:20)

Why, yes it is. I’m speaking about Constitutional law, not opinion, deconstructionism, nor emotion, but law! How right on was Benjamin Franklin when he said, “Make yourself sheep, and the wolves will devour.”

There was a story of a merciful captain of a ship. While a passing ship shot at the captain’s ship, the captain showed mercy on him and warned him not to shoot again. The ship shot at him again, but the kind captain did not retaliate. His “mercy” ended up bringing the destruction not only upon himself but all those on his ship. By allowing his enemy to attack him twice, the passing ship shot a third time and killed them all.

Thomas Jefferson was right when he said, “When the people fear the government you have tyranny. When the government fears the people you have liberty.” Yet, this will not come to fruition until the American people again fear God (Proverbs 16:6; Psalm 94:15; Isaiah 26:9; Psalm 97; Jeremiah 9:24).

Giving the power and authority back to the American people (under God) in spite of corrupt politicians and broken promises, remember:

“…a nation ceases to be republican only when the will of the majority ceases to be the law.” -Thomas Jefferson

