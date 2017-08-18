Join us every Saturday & Sunday morning
on both Red State Talk Radio Channels!
5AM on Red State Talk Radio’s MAIN Channel
6AM on Red State Talk Radio’s ENCORE Channel
Hosted by Alveda King and Emmanuel Boose, Changing Your Community Broadcast is a radio talk show where people come together to discuss issues such as political action, injustice, public safety, civil rights, poverty, racial reconciliation, education, economic & community development and much more. Our mission is to transform lives and communities.
Evangelist Alveda King, founder of Alveda King Ministries and Director of civilrightsfortheunborn.com, is a civil rights activist and pro-life warrior. She is also the founder of King for America Inc. Dr. King is the daughter of the late civil right activist, Rev. A.D. King and niece of the late Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.
Emmananuel Boose is a radio personality, minister, former police chaplain, community activist and author. He has the ‘Vision and the Voice’ to make a difference in our communities.
Join them on their mission in transforming lives and communities.