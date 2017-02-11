by



Red State Talk Radio Announcement (Philadelphia, PA), February 11, 2017 – Red State Talk Radio (RSTR), “the dominant voice in conservative politics” is pleased to announce the easiest way to listen to Red State Talk Radio in your home or car with Amazon Echo “Alexa” voice command technology.

Simply say, “Alexa, Play Red State Talk Radio” to listen to the #1 rated conservative political talk LIVE radio in America and around the world!

Now you can listen to your favorite internet radio programs as easy as you can your favorite terrestrial radio stations you might find on your radio dial.

Available in your home, or car, Amazon Echo, Echo Dot, Google Home, Apple Carplay, and Android Auto have incorporated what has become known as “voice command, on-demand radio”. It’s easy, fun, safe, and puts digital radio at your command.

